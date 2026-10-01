Prasidh out of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI, Sundar withdrawn from T20I squad

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Pacer Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of the 3rd ODI vs West Indies after sustaining a left hamstring injury during the 2nd ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday, the BCCI said on Thursday. Anshul Kamboj was named as his replacement. Also, the selection committee withdrew Washington Sundar from the T20I squad for the 5-match series vs West Indies, starting on October 6.
“The decision has been taken in view of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. With the Ranji Trophy season commencing on October 11, Washington will get an opportunity to play red-ball cricket for his state team and prepare for the Test series,” the BCCI said in a statement. Naman Dhir is set to replace Sundar in the team.
In the second ODI at Guwahati on Wednesday, Prasidh suffered a niggle and could bowl only five overs and returned figures of 1/45 as the West Indies posted a record 405/7. India chased down the target in 43.3 overs with eight wickets in hand, their highest ever run chase in ODIs, to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.
Kamboj is currently playing for India A in a four-day match against Australia A at Puducherry. Kamboj, who will join the India squad in Chandigarh, bowled 17.3 overs in the first innings, taking three wickets. He bowled just two overs in the second innings before getting parachuted to Chandigarh, owing to Prasidh’s injury.
India’s updated ODI squad: Shubman Gill [C], Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul [VC, WK], Dhruv Jurel [WK], Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj
India’s updated T20I squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan [WK], Sanju Samson [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav, Naman Dhir
Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.