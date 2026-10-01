Prasidh out of India vs West Indies 3rd ODI, Sundar withdrawn from T20I squad

Pacer Prasidh Krishna was ruled out of the 3rd ODI vs West Indies after sustaining a left hamstring injury during the 2nd ODI in Guwahati on Wednesday, the BCCI said on Thursday. Anshul Kamboj was named as his replacement. Also, the selection committee withdrew Washington Sundar from the T20I squad for the 5-match series vs West Indies, starting on October 6.

“The decision has been taken in view of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand. With the Ranji Trophy season commencing on October 11, Washington will get an opportunity to play red-ball cricket for his state team and prepare for the Test series,” the BCCI said in a statement. Naman Dhir is set to replace Sundar in the team.