scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 16, 2023

Prasad calls out Mark Waugh for ‘Mankading’ comment

Commenting on a video on Twitter of Pakistan pacer Zaib-un-Nisa running out a Rwanda batter, who was backing up at the non-striker's end during the Women's U-19 World Cup, Waugh said, "The worst thing is it seems that teams are using it as a deliberate planned way to get a wicket."

Indian former cricketer Venkatesh Prasad on the left. (PTI) and former Australian cricketer Mark Waugh on the right. (Twitter)

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad on Monday took a dig at Australian cricket great Mark Waugh for saying that teams are “deliberately” using ‘Mankading’ as a strategy to get a wicket, sarcastically retorting that legally running out a batter who is backing up too far is the “worst thing”.

Commenting on a video on Twitter of Pakistan pacer Zaib-un-Nisa running out a Rwanda batter, who was backing up at the non-striker’s end during the Women’s U-19 World Cup, Waugh said, “The worst thing is it seems that teams are using it as a deliberate planned way to get a wicket.” To which Prasad replied “Yes right , Bowlers planning to get a player out by legal means is the worst thing. Batsman wanting to take unfair advantage by not staying back in the crease is the best thing.” Run-outs when the batter tries to go past the crease before the bowler releases the ball are known as ‘Mankading’, harking back to the first such dismissal crafted by Vinoo Mankad when he ran out Bill Brown at the non-strikers end in this fashion twice in the 1947-48 Test series against Australia.

Once considered unfair play, although legal, in the gentleman’s game, such run outs at the bowler’s end are no longer considered ‘unfair play’ since October last year after the ICC amended its rule book.

However, the debate continues if such dismissals are against the ‘spirit of game’.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience review: A Ferrari of a coffee machine
DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience review: A Ferrari of a coffee machine
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
Delhi Confidential: No Fence-Sitting
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
A twist in the plot: Gangster turns actor, features in movie on his life
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Last week, India skipper Rohit Sharma had withdrawn an appeal for run out at the non-striker’s end by Mohammed Shami after Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanak left the crease and the Indian pacer took the bails off.

First published on: 16-01-2023 at 19:17 IST
Next Story

‘Surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun’: Rishabh Pant shares first update since road accident

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 16: Latest News
close