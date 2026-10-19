Bowler who picked 10 wickets in Sachin’s farewell Test appointed BCCI chief selector

Former left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha was named the new chairman of selectors on Monday, succeeding Ajit Agarkar. He joined the selection committee in September this year, initially taking over as interim.

During his playing days, he bamboozled the batters with his wily left-arm spin. The 40-year-old had represented India in 24 Tests and played in 18 ODIs and 6 T20Is between 2008 and 2013.

Ojha, who competed for erstwhile Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the IPL, was once reported for a suspect action in 2014. He underwent corrective rehabilitation.

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“You feel like you’re a criminal, but at the end of the day you should treat it like overcoming an injury. I don’t know about others, but for me the experts said it was not intentional. They said that angle is wrong for you. It’s like some guys pick up a shoulder injury because of a wrong throwing technique. So they change that technique. Like that, even if you go wider, when you are running straight your body is going straight, so there can be no wrong movement,” he said to this publication about his re-modelling of his action at the time.