Debutant duo Praful Hinge-Sakib Hussain and Ishan Kishan’s 91 fire SRH to dominant 57-run win over RR

Skipper Ishan Kishan’s 91 and a combined spell of 8/58 from Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain helped SRH claim first home win of IPL 2026.

Skipper Ishan Kishan took it into his own hands with an inspiring 44-ball 91 to counter the high-flying Rajasthan Royals and the bowling attack, which looked unrecognisable with new names like Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain humbling the power-packed Royals batting lineup.

Dream debuts

The crowd erupted the loudest this evening after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wicket today at Uppal as the teenage sensation got out for a golden duck by an unknown SRH debutant, Praful Hinge.

It was a dream spell for the 24-year-old Praful from Nagpur. The ball obeyed the wishes of the tall, fast bowler who got it to swing sharply both to the right-handers and the left-handers. Dhruv Jurel, who came into this game after making 81 not out in the last match, was left surprised with the movement Hinge generated when the ball pitched and swung sharply inwards. Jurel tried to play with the angle bat, but ended up losing his stumps. By this time, the youngsters’ confidence and exuberance rubbed off on the entire team on the SRH field.