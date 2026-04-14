Debutant duo Praful Hinge-Sakib Hussain and Ishan Kishan’s 91 fire SRH to dominant 57-run win over RR

Skipper Ishan Kishan’s 91 and a combined spell of 8/58 from Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain helped SRH claim first home win of IPL 2026.
Skipper Ishan Kishan took it into his own hands with an inspiring 44-ball 91 to counter the high-flying Rajasthan Royals and the bowling attack, which looked unrecognisable with new names like Praful Hinge and Sakib Hussain humbling the power-packed Royals batting lineup.
Dream debuts
The crowd erupted the loudest this evening after Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s wicket today at Uppal as the teenage sensation got out for a golden duck by an unknown SRH debutant, Praful Hinge.
It was a dream spell for the 24-year-old Praful from Nagpur. The ball obeyed the wishes of the tall, fast bowler who got it to swing sharply both to the right-handers and the left-handers. Dhruv Jurel, who came into this game after making 81 not out in the last match, was left surprised with the movement Hinge generated when the ball pitched and swung sharply inwards. Jurel tried to play with the angle bat, but ended up losing his stumps. By this time, the youngsters’ confidence and exuberance rubbed off on the entire team on the SRH field.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi ✅
Praful Hinge ✅
Lhuan-dre Pretorius ✅
A dream start for Praful Hinge on his #TATAIPL debut 🧡
The magical start did not end there. Dashing South African Lhuan-dre Pretorius, another debutant of the evening, did not have the opportunity to show his batting dexterity as his crisp flick found Nitish Kumar Reddy at deep square leg and to put the cherry on top, Praful scalped the Rajasthan skipper Riyan Parag, who drove a ball which was swinging away to take the outside edge to the slip. While Praful hogged all the limelight, another SRH newcomer, Sakib Hussain, removed Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave RR’s innings in tatters at 9/5 inside the powerplay.
Another debutant making his mark ✅
🎥 Glimpses of Sakib Hussain’s 4/24 in his first outing in #TATAIPL 🔥
Sakib later came back for his third over when Donovon Ferrira was flexing his power-hitting muscles and planning an unlikely comeback of sorts with Ravindra Jadeja. Sakib rounded off with two more wickets, showing different versions of his slower ball to Jofra Archer and Ravi Bishnoi.
Ishan’s counterpunch
Hard lengths have been the modern solution for bowlers to counter batters in the T20 format. It worked with Abhishek Sharma when seeing him down the track, Jofra Archer pulled his length back as Sharma’s cut off the very first ball of the match went straight to the third-man fielder Ravi Bishnoi, and it kept Travis Head quiet for the majority of his painful run-a-ball 18 runs innings.
But here is the catch: hard length might be a problem for most batters, not for Ishan Kishan, whose bread-and-butter shot is blasting those hard-length balls into the square-leg region with the incredible power generated through forearms. And Rajasthan walked right into the trap against Kishan. Archer and Nandre Burger became predictable with their lengths, so much so that Ishan just started to set up for the shorter ball, transferring his weight onto the back foot, and the plan worked for the first couple of overs, but became counter-productive for the rest of the evening.
Although Ishan scored two boundaries by then, he announced his arrival with his slashing cut through the point region off Burger, and then in the following over, Sandeep Sharma floated one up to Kishan as a surprise delivery, but the SRH skipper was onto it and hammered it back at the bowler. It showed Kishan was switched on and seeing the ball well. The tone for the evening was set from here, and it turned out to be Kishan’s masterclass against hard-length deliveries.
Unstoppable 🔥@SunRisers Captain Ishan Kishan is putting on a show and HOW 🧡
The 27-year-old took a measured approach when he was batting with Head, building a partnership of 55 runs from 40 balls; however, once he went past his half-century, the detonator of the dynamite came off, and Tushar Deshpande in the 11th over was the first to take the impact of it. Kishan scored 21 runs in this over, and then came Archer’s turn. He was not spared by Kishan either, as he smacked him for three boundaries in a row to pile on further misery in the 13th over. By this time, the tide had completely changed. Ironically enough, Ishan eventually perished to Sandeep Sharma’s delivery, dug into the pitch, but mistimed the pull and was caught by the bowler himself. The damage, however, by then had been done.
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Brief Scores: SRH 216/6 in 20 overs (Kishan 91, Klassen 40) beat RR 159 all out in 19 overs (Ferreira 69; Hussain 4/24, Hinge 4/34) by 57 runs.
Tanishq Vaddi is a Sports Writer with the online team of The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. He primarily covers cricket and is known for his in-depth analysis and technical reporting on the game.
Professional Background
Role: He covers a wide range of cricketing action, including international matches (Tests, T20Is), domestic tournaments (Challenger Trophy), and major cricket leagues (IPL, WPL).
Education: Tanishq holds a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from MVSR Engineering College and a PG Diploma in English Journalism (Print) from the Asian School of Journalism.
Experience: Before joining The Indian Express in late 2022, he gained experience covering the startup ecosystem at YourStory and worked as a copywriter at Story Digital.
Key Areas of Coverage
Tanishq’s writing often focuses on the technical and psychological aspects of cricket. His notable work includes:
Technical Analysis: Explaining bowling actions (e.g., Simon Harmer’s bounce) and batting techniques (e.g., Ben Duckett’s sweep shot).
Interviews: He has interviewed prominent figures such as former England player Nick Knight, bowling coach Rajib Datta, and mental health coach Paddy Upton.
Statistical Comparisons: Detailed career analysis, such as comparing Shubman Gill’s early career stats with legends like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.
Regional Cricket: Reporting on developments in South Indian cricket, including the appointment of Gary Stead as the head coach for Andhra.
Notable Recent Articles
"IND vs SA 2nd Test: How did Simon Harmer beat Yashasvi Jaiswal with bounce?" (Nov 2025)
"2026 Under-19 World Cup: Bowling coach outlines India's preparation" (Nov 2025)
"Nick Knight interview: Joe Root will score big runs in Australia" (Nov 2025)
"Gary Stead appointed as head coach for Andhra for the 25/26 season" (Sept 2025)
"Jason Gillespie explains what makes Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins so special, and why reverse swing will be key with Kookaburra ball"
You can follow his latest reports on the Indian Express website or via his Twitter handle @TanishqVaddi. ... Read More