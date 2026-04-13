Praful Hinge was his teachers’ cautionary tale. His mother learned cricket by checking his scores. Then he took four wickets on IPL dream debut.

Kavya Maran was off her seat before the ball was caught. When Praful Hinge’s delivery ballooned off Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s bat into the Hyderabad sky, the SRH owner was already on her feet, almost praying. The ball came down. Salil Arora moved under it. Took it. And the SRH dugout became a pile of people jumping on each other.

Sooryavanshi looked at the heavens and walked off. Golden duck. First ball. The fifteen-year-old who had been crunching boundaries off Bumrah and Josh Hazlewood all tournament, dismissed first ball by a debutant nobody had heard of.

Dhruv Jurel arrived. Second ball, gone. Lhuan-dre Pretorius arrived. Sixth ball, caught at deep backward square leg. Three wickets in one over, the first time it had been done in IPL history. Rajasthan Royals, 1/3 before the second over had started.

On the other side of the country, in a middle-class home in Nagpur, a retired government servant and a woman who had spent years packing a tiffin before sunrise were watching it happen.

***

It almost didn’t happen at all.

Against Punjab Kings in the previous game, Hinge had been named in the playing eleven at the toss. His debut, announced. Then SRH scored 219, the pitch gripped, and the management changed their mind. Unadkat came in. Hinge sat out. A debut deferred, for conditions and experience and the cold arithmetic of T20 cricket.

He waited one more game.

The night of the IPL auction, Praful Hinge was in a temple.

He had gone home, freshened up, and walked to the small mandir near his house to watch his name come up — or not. Phone in hand, auction on screen, the deity in front. When SRH’s paddle went up, he put the phone down and lay flat on the floor. Just stayed there. Thanking.

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His mother cried. He called his sister, still on the local train from her Mumbai office. She didn’t pick up. He sent a message: “Hyderabad walon ne utha liya mere liye.” By the time she got home and video-called him back, she was crying too. In a house in Nagpur, three people left at 7am every morning — the father to his government office, the sister to her CA job, and Praful to the ground.

***

His father was a fast bowler once. That was the inheritance — not runs, not trophies, just pace. He dropped his son at the club and said: you’re on your own now, I have an office to get to. That was the arrangement. He attended almost no matches. Not because he didn’t care. Because caring looked like this: setting the boy in motion and stepping back.

The sister was the witness. She was studying to be a Chartered Accountant. She would go on to rank third in Maharashtra. In the same household, teachers were using Praful as the cautionary tale at parent meetings — the boy who chose cricket over studies, the example of what not to become.

She studied through the night. He would ask her to turn off the light so he could sleep; she would keep studying. He would wake at 4am for practice and she would still be at her books. The light stayed on. He went to the ground. This went on for years.

***

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At nineteen, the wickets came. Thirty-six of them in Under-19 cricket. Then Covid. Then the MRF Pace Foundation — six months unable to bowl, working with physios in a city not his own, finding what had gone wrong, fixing it. Then Brisbane, his first time overseas. A Ranji match against Tamil Nadu, live on television. Five wickets. Varun Aaron called shortly after for an SRH trial. He executed what was asked. Got the call.

Last season he watched the Vidarbha Ranji final from home, injured, crying. Full Ranji season. Vidarbha Premier League. Auction. Temple.

The first over at Uppal was not the product of talent alone — though there was talent. A death bowler who had trained his yorker until it was his most trusted delivery. A bowler at 140-145 kph who had spent six months unable to bowl and come back fitter than before.

The Suryavanshi wicket: hard length, hurried the teenager, top edge ballooning. The Jurel wicket: length ball, inside edge onto the stumps. The Pretorius wicket: full on the pads, straight to the fielder.

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He came back in the third over — full, wide, shaping away — Riyan Parag drove at it with no feet and Abhishek Sharma took it at wide slip. Four wickets on debut. The aeroplane came out.

In the SRH dugout, Ishan Kishan was smiling. Kavya Maran had been off her seat since the first over. And somewhere in Nagpur, the woman who packed the tiffin before sunrise — who knew nothing about cricket until she started checking her son’s scores on her phone — she was watching too.

The light had stayed on long enough.