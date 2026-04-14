‘I had written it down last year — first match, four or five wickets’: Praful Hinge after record IPL debut

The Nagpur fast bowler took three wickets in his first over — an IPL first — and says he told teammates he would get Sooryavanshi on the very first ball.

By: Express News Service
3 min readApr 14, 2026 12:29 AM IST
Praful hinge SRH vs RR IPLPraful Hinge of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates after taking the wicket of Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals during Match 21 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India, on April 13, 2026. (CREIMAS)
Make us preferred source on Google

Praful Hinge had written it down before it happened. Sometime last year, a note to himself: whenever he plays his first IPL match, he will take four or five wickets.

On Tuesday night at Uppal, he took four — three of them in his first over, the first time that has been done in IPL history. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius fell before the over was done. Rajasthan Royals were 1 for 3.

“I did think about it,” Hinge said after the match. “I don’t know about others, but I do believe.”

The Sooryavanshi wicket was premeditated. “I had already told a couple of people that I would get him out on the very first ball, either with a bouncer or in some way. I just wanted his wicket on the first ball. That was the plan.”

Sooryavanshi, the fifteen-year-old who had been taking on Bumrah and Archer all tournament, was gone first ball — top edge, caught. “The best one was the first wicket,” Hinge said, “because he was in form.”

Hinge started playing cricket at thirteen, not knowing what leather-ball cricket was. “I told my father I wanted to join a club. He refused a couple of times, saying I was too young. But somehow, things started from there. After that, I just kept playing.”

Also Read | Debutant duo Praful Hinge-Sakib Hussain and Ishan Kishan’s 91 fire SRH to dominant 57-run win over RR

Between then and Tuesday night, there were injuries. A stint at the MRF Pace Foundation where he spent months unable to bowl. “Everything is fine now. I want to thank MRF for taking really good care of me. Naveen sir, the physio, looked after me very well.” He credited SRH bowling coach Varun Aaron for the preparation that went into the debut.

“Standing at this stage, it feels really good,” he said. “I want to dedicate this award to my family. They’ve made a lot of sacrifices for me. Their hard work and sacrifices mean everything.”

Story continues below this ad

A boy who didn’t know what a leather ball was at thirteen. A note written last year promising himself four or five wickets on debut. An IPL record that may not be broken for a long time.

He believed. He was right.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Apr 13: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments