‘I had written it down last year — first match, four or five wickets’: Praful Hinge after record IPL debut

Praful Hinge of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates after taking the wicket of Riyan Parag of Rajasthan Royals during Match 21 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, India, on April 13, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Praful Hinge had written it down before it happened. Sometime last year, a note to himself: whenever he plays his first IPL match, he will take four or five wickets.

On Tuesday night at Uppal, he took four — three of them in his first over, the first time that has been done in IPL history. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel, and Lhuan-dre Pretorius fell before the over was done. Rajasthan Royals were 1 for 3.

“I did think about it,” Hinge said after the match. “I don’t know about others, but I do believe.”

The Sooryavanshi wicket was premeditated. “I had already told a couple of people that I would get him out on the very first ball, either with a bouncer or in some way. I just wanted his wicket on the first ball. That was the plan.”