Prabhsimran Singh makes emotional plea to Punjab Kings fans ahead of MI clash

Shreyas Iyer of Punjab Kings and Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings during Match 24 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on April 16, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh has posted an impassioned plea for the team’s fans to rally behind them after the team found itself on the verge of falling out of the top 4 playoff spots, thanks to their 82-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

It’s been a strange kind of season for the Punjab Kings. After the first seven games of the IPL 2026 season, Punjab were unbeaten, dropping just one point due to a rain-induced no result. They were comfortably positioned at the top of the standings before the slump began. In their last four games of the season, Punjab Kings have suffered four defeats.