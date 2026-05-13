Prabhsimran Singh makes emotional plea to Punjab Kings fans ahead of MI clash

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Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh has posted an impassioned plea for the team’s fans to rally behind them after the team found itself on the verge of falling out of the top 4 playoff spots, thanks to their 82-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.
It’s been a strange kind of season for the Punjab Kings. After the first seven games of the IPL 2026 season, Punjab were unbeaten, dropping just one point due to a rain-induced no result. They were comfortably positioned at the top of the standings before the slump began. In their last four games of the season, Punjab Kings have suffered four defeats.
“Sat Sri Akal, Sher Squad! I’m speaking to you from Dharamsala. We’ve certainly lost four matches, but we’re still fourth on the table, and we’ll make sure to qualify and lift the trophy. I can only say that your support is very important to us. Support us and turn Dharamsala red. The next match is against Mumbai; we have to win it and make a comeback from there. We will lift the trophy. Support us; your support is very much needed,” Prabhsimran said in a video shared on social media.
The game against Mumbai Indians is critical for the Punjab franchise. A defeat there could see them drop out of the playoff spots. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are on the prowl behind Punjab Kings in fifth and sixth place.
Prabhsimran has scored 382 runs in 11 matches for the franchise so far this season. As an opener, he formed a lethal partnership with Priyansh Arya in the first seven games. However, in Punjab’s last three matches, Prabhsimran has struggled to find form, with scores of 15, 3, and 18 against Gujarat Titans, Sunrisers Hyderabad, and Delhi Capitals highlighting the kind of slump he is experiencing.
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