IPL 2019 Auction: Prabhsimran Singh follows cousin Anmolpreet Singh in getting the big bucks

In the Singh household in Patiala, most discussions revolve around cricket. Anmolpreet Singh was the first member of the family to play first-class cricket as a batsman, and younger brother Tegpreet is a leg-spinner. Now, 18-year-old Prabhsimran Singh, Anmolpreet’s cousin, has also entered the conversation.

Tuesday was a lucrative day for the family. While Anmolpreet was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 80 lakh, Prabhsimran became one of the crorepati cricketers in the IPL auction in Jaipur when Kings XI Punjab successfully bid Rs 4.8 crore for him.

“Both of us were sitting at home and watching the auction. I started playing cricket on seeing Anmolpreet paaji play in the nets and when he was bought for Rs80 lakh, he told me that I will also be picked. I never expected being bought for this much money, but whatever the amount, the focus will always be on playing good cricket. My uncle Satvinder Singh used to bowl to all three of us in the nets at our home and he will be delighted to see both of us playing in the IPL,” Prabhsimran said.

While Anmopreet played for India at the U-19 World Cup in 2015, apart from being the leading scorer for Punjab with 753 runs in Ranji Trophy last year, Prabhsimran was the leading scorer for Punjab in last year’s Cooch Behar Trophy with 549 runs. The wicketkeeper-batsman also hit 298 in the Punjab U-23 Inter-District Championship before being named in the Indian U-19 team for the Asia Cup, where he was named captain midway through the tournament and scored 65 in the final. Prabhsimran has scored two hundreds and two half-centuries for Punjab in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy this year and playing in the IPL will also help the youngster realise one of his dreams. “I remember I was 10 years old when I saw IPL matches on TV for the first time and would watch MS Dhoni and Adam Gilchrist play and dream about doing the same. I hope I will get a chance to play against Dhoni sir in the next IPL. I met him at the National Cricket Academy and he shared some tips on wicketkeeping with me. It will be a different feeling to compete against him,” shared the stumper.