Why was Prabath Jayasuriya sanctioned during IND vs SL 2nd Test

Sri Lanka’s Prabath Jayasuriya was sanctioned and handed one demerit point for breaching the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Code of Conduct during the match vs India on Day 2 of the 2nd Test. The Sri Lankan bowler who was sent out to bat at the fag end of Sunday when the light was growing dimmer, hit the boundary wedges with his bat in frustration on his way back to the pavilion after he was given LBW. The Sri Lankan players were already frustrated after they were forced to play under bad light with Jayasuriya even glaring at the umpires before walking off.

The ICC said Jayasuriya had been found to have breached Article 2.2 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to the “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match”. It was the first offence for the left-arm spinner during a 24-month period, the governing body said in a statement.

“Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya has become the third player to be sanctioned for an incident during the second ICC World Test Championship contest against India after he was hit with an official reprimand following his dismissal in his side’s first innings,” the ICC said.

A third player has been sanctioned by the ICC for an incident during the second #WTC27 contest between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo.https://t.co/WzZVABH8uT — ICC (@ICC) August 25, 2026

Jayasuriya admitted the offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by match referee Andy Pycroft.

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Also Read | Yashasvi Jaiswal, Asitha Fernando punished by ICC for 2nd Test Day 1 altercation

On Monday, India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka fast bowler Asitha Fernando were fined 25 percent of their match fee and handed a demerit point each by the ICC for their heated confrontation on Day 1 of the second Test between the two sides. Jaiswal was given a send-off by Fernando, to which the latter reacted by walking up to the fast bowler and bumping heads with him.

“Both players were found to have breached Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “inappropriate physical contact with a Player, Player Support Personnel, Umpire, Match Referee or any other person (including a spectator during an International Match).” As a result, Jaiswal and Fernando were fined 25 per cent of their match fee and were handed one demerit point each,” said the ICC in its statement. It went on to state that both players didn’t have any previous offences in the preceding 24-month period.