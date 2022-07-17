Prabath Jayasuriya enters elite club with new record during Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test

Sri Lanka spinner Prabath Jayasuriya etched his name in history books when he claimed his third successive haul of five or more wickets to put Pakistan in trouble on the second day of the opening Test.

Jayasuriya became the third bowler in the history of the game, after Tom Richardson and Clarrie Grimmett, to pick five wickets in the first three outings of a Test career. Before his five-for against Pakistan in the first innings, he had plucked 6 for 118 and 6 for 49 against Australia. All of those wickets have come at Galle.

Should he pick another five-wicket haul in the second innings, he would become the first bowler to the feat.

Jayasuriya also became the third Sri Lankan spinner after Muttiah Muralitharan and Rangana Herath to pick three five-wicket hauls in consecutive innings.

During his spell on the second, at one point Jayasuriya was on a hat-trick and almost picked up three in a row but Yasir Shah had a lucky escape as the ball missed the edge of his bat. His victims included — Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz and Shaheen Afridi.

At lunch on day two Pakistan was 104-7, trailing Sri Lanka by 118 runs, with Azhar Ali not out 34 with Yasir Shah on 12.

Jayasuriya made his debut at 30 against Australia in the second match against in Galle where he took six wickets to help dismiss Australia for 151 to help the hosts bounce back from their opening loss and end the series at 1-1.

Jayasuriya entered an elite club by scalping 12/177 in his debut Test. He now has the fourth-best figures in his debut Test after India’s Narendra Hirwani (16/136 vs West Indies, 1988), Australia’s Bob Massie (16/137 vs England, 1972), and England’s Fred Martin (12/102 vs Australia, 1890).