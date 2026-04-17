Powerplay specialists to Jasprit Bumrah, where it’s going wrong for Mumbai Indians

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians have had a torrid start to IPL 2026, losing their fourth match in a row to Punjab Kings on Thursday to languish in ninth place on the points table. The Hardik Pandya-led side began their season by beating Kolkata Knight Riders in their season opener, but since then have seen a worrying dip in fortunes.

From powerplay specialists to middle-order enforcers, several of their core players have had a difficult start to the new season, which has exposed gaps in both execution and role clarity.

Deepak Chahar & Trent Boult (Powerplay)

The new ball bowling pair of Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult have seen their powerplay prowess sharply decline in IPL 2026. Between 2023 and 2025, Chahar took 23 wickets in 32 innings at 8.49. In IPL 2026, those numbers have come down to one wicket at an economy rate of 12 runs per over.

Boult led the powerplay IPL charts between 2023 and 2025 with 32 scalps in 41 matches at an economy rate of 7.48. In IPL 2026, the impact has fallen drastically as the left-arm pacer is yet to take his first wicket and was omitted from the playing squad for MI’s last match against PBKS.