Power failure at Gabba halts global Ashes coverage

Australia's Pat Cummins, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes during day four of the first Ashes cricket test at the Gabba in Brisbane. (AP)

A power failure at the Gabba stadium halted global broadcast coverage of the Ashes series between England and Australia early on day four of the first test in Brisbane on Saturday.

“There has been a power issue affecting the broadcast compound at the Gabba, resulting in the world feed going down and all resulting technology not working,” a Cricket Australia spokesman said.

.@CricketAus confirms there's a power issue at the Gabba affecting the broadcast around the world. Hopefully back ASAP! Tune in to the ABC radio feed in our match centre for commentary from the ground #Ashes — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 11, 2021

“The issue is being worked on with the aim to get everything working as soon as possible.”

Coverage resumed after about half an hour’s interruption.

A CA spokesman also confirmed all DRS technology was unavailable, leaving the game to the on-field umpires during the period.

The big screens at the stadium were also down during the outage.

A litany of technical issues have plagued the opening match of cricket’s most enduring rivalry.

Broadcasters reported on Thursday that the equipment used by the third umpire to check the front foot for no balls had broken down.

The RTS ‘Snicko’ technology, which gauges noise from batting nicks to help the third umpire judge catch decisions, has also been unavailable for the test due to COVID-19 “border restrictions”, CA said.