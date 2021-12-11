scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, December 11, 2021
MUST READ

Power failure at Gabba halts global Ashes coverage

A CA spokesman also confirmed all DRS technology was unavailable, leaving the game to the on-field umpires during the period.

By: Reuters | Melbourne |
December 11, 2021 7:27:04 am
Pat Cummins, AshesAustralia's Pat Cummins, is congratulated by teammates after taking the wicket of England's Ben Stokes during day four of the first Ashes cricket test at the Gabba in Brisbane. (AP)

A power failure at the Gabba stadium halted global broadcast coverage of the Ashes series between England and Australia early on day four of the first test in Brisbane on Saturday.

“There has been a power issue affecting the broadcast compound at the Gabba, resulting in the world feed going down and all resulting technology not working,” a Cricket Australia spokesman said.

“The issue is being worked on with the aim to get everything working as soon as possible.”
Coverage resumed after about half an hour’s interruption.

READ |Selectors must groom someone as the future captain: Dilip Vengsarkar

A CA spokesman also confirmed all DRS technology was unavailable, leaving the game to the on-field umpires during the period.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The big screens at the stadium were also down during the outage.

A litany of technical issues have plagued the opening match of cricket’s most enduring rivalry.

Broadcasters reported on Thursday that the equipment used by the third umpire to check the front foot for no balls had broken down.

The RTS ‘Snicko’ technology, which gauges noise from batting nicks to help the third umpire judge catch decisions, has also been unavailable for the test due to COVID-19 “border restrictions”, CA said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India vs New Zealand
India demolish New Zealand by 372 runs to win Test series 1-0
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 11: Latest News