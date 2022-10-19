‘My gosh’: Powell’s humungous six lands outside the ground as Akeal Hosein is left flabbergasted

Rovman Powell’s 28 runs off 21 balls in the first innings went a long way in the West Indies’ 31-run victory over Zimbabwe in Hobart on Wednesday. The Windies were struggling at 101/6 at a point but a late flourish from Powell, which included 2 massive sixes in the last over took them to 153/7. Akeal Hosein, who was at the non striker’s end, had a priceless reaction to the monstrous second six by Powell which travelled 104 metres and vanished into the night sky.

After the ball flew over the boundary the camera panned to Hosein, who had his hands over his head with a disbelieving expression on his face. “My gosh!! 150 up Can you give 12s at some point? Look at Akeal Hosein,” said the commentator.

In the match, West indies would keep their chances of survival alive in the T20 World Cup after they defeated Zimbabwe by 31 runs. Alzarri Joseph (4/16) and Jason Holder (3/12) demolished the Zimbabwe innings, skittling out the table toppers for 122 runs.

Batting first, West Indies were buoyed by a strong innings from opener Johnson Charles who scored 45 runs off 36 balls, before their middle order collapsed again. Kyle Mayers (13), Evin Lewis (15), Sharmah Brooks (0) and Jason Holder (7) all fell in quick succession leaving the Windies reeling. Captain Nicholas Pooran also had another forgettable outing, scoring just 7 before being caught and bowled by Sean Williams.

In the end, it was a cameo by Rovman Powell which took the 2-time champions over 150 runs as they ended with 153/7 after 20 overs. For Zimbabwe, Sikandar Raza was the destructor in chief when he scalped 3 wickets for just 19 runs.