Post-BCCI secy’s visit, PCA, UTCA may co-host bio-bubble for domestic matches

BCCI secretary Jay Shah inspects the new PCA International Stadium at Mullanpur on Tuesday. (Express photo by Jasbir Malhi)

On a day when BCCI secretary Jay Shah accompanied by BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal visited the Punjab Cricket Association’s Maharaja Yadavindra’s Singh International Stadium at Mullanpur apart from visiting UT Cricket Association’s facilities in Chandigarh to take stock of the stadiums and facilities for the planned unapproved domestic schedule, possibility of UTCA and PCA co-hosting and providing venues for the bio-bubble to be created by BCCI has emerged.

While the BCCI has invited replies by each state association giving them four options comprising only Ranji Trophy, only Syed Mushtaq Ali (SMA) T-20 trophy, both Ranji Trophy and SMA T-20 Trophy, and both SMA T-20 trophy and Vijay Hazare Trophy till December 2, the decision about the hosting venues and six bio-bubbles venues by BCCI will be decided later.

“BCCI secretary Jay Shah and treasurer Arun Dhumal visited the Sector 16 Stadium and Mahajan Cricket Ground and they have liked the venues,” said Sanjay Tandon, UTCA president, while speaking to The Indian Express on Tuesday.

