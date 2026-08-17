‘Possibly the biggest upset’: Mark Waugh on Bangladesh’s win over Australia

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With their nine-wicket win over hosts Australia in the first Test at Darwin, Bangladesh recorded their first ever win over Australia on Australian soil.
The record win also saw Bangladesh becoming the quickest Asian team to score their first win in Australia and Sunday’s loss was also the first time since 1995 that Australia lost a home Test against an Asian team other than India. The nine-wicket win is also Bangladesh’s second biggest win by wickets in Tests and former Australia batsman and selector Mark Waugh has termed Australia’s loss as ‘possibly the biggest upset’.
“This could possibly be the biggest upset I can remember in Australia,” Mark Waugh said on Fox Cricket’s coverage. The West Indies beat Australia at the Gabba three or four years ago at the Gabba – that was an upset. But this one, given their best two bowlers (Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam) are not playing, the rankings, Australian team back at full strength, it’s a big one, this one.” Waugh said on Fox Sports.
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Sunday’s win was also Bangladesh’s second Test win in SENA countries. Their first such win came against New Zealand in 2022 when they defeated the hosts by eight wickets at Mount Maunganui. The win was also Bangladesh’s second Test win against Australia in the seven Tests that the two countries have faced against each other.
Australia had announced a 13-member squad for the two Test series against Bangladesh with the Pat Cummins led Australian team going with Jack Weatherald as the second opener with Travis head and Marnus Labuschagne as the number three.
Weatherald, who made 23 and 0 in the Test against Bangladesh, now has an average of 21.27 after 12 Test innings in his career. Labuschagne, who made 1 and 31 in the Test, has not scored a Test century since his century against England in the fourth Test of the Ashes in 2023. Waugh shared how he sees both the batsmen not coming back to Australian team if they fail to score runs in the second Test with him giving Weatherald a 50/50 chance to play in the second Test.
“Australia bowled better than they batted in this game. They’ll be better for the run a lot of the bowlers. It’s really about the batting. The top three. Okay, we’ll leave Travis Head there for the moment. I don’t think he’s an opener, but anyway, he’s going to open. It’s Jake Weatherald and Marnus Labuschagne. Those guys need runs. There’s no doubt about it. I’m just wondering whether the selectors have said to them before this Test: ‘okay, you’ve got these two Test matches to prove your spot in the team. I’m concerned about Jake Weatherald. Looking at him, he’s trying to tinker with his technique. I think there’s a lot of things going on in his head.He’s making life very difficult for himself and Marnus, we said he batted better in the second innings. But he could have been out earlier a number of times.I think it’s a 50/50 call on these guys for the next Test. I think Weatherald’s probably the one in the biggest danger. Marnus, I’d give him another go,” said Waugh.
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