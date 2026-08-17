‘Possibly the biggest upset’: Mark Waugh on Bangladesh’s win over Australia

With their nine-wicket win over hosts Australia in the first Test at Darwin, Bangladesh recorded their first ever win over Australia on Australian soil.

The record win also saw Bangladesh becoming the quickest Asian team to score their first win in Australia and Sunday’s loss was also the first time since 1995 that Australia lost a home Test against an Asian team other than India. The nine-wicket win is also Bangladesh’s second biggest win by wickets in Tests and former Australia batsman and selector Mark Waugh has termed Australia’s loss as ‘possibly the biggest upset’.

“This could possibly be the biggest upset I can remember in Australia,” Mark Waugh said on Fox Cricket’s coverage. The West Indies beat Australia at the Gabba three or four years ago at the Gabba – that was an upset. But this one, given their best two bowlers (Nahid Rana and Shoriful Islam) are not playing, the rankings, Australian team back at full strength, it’s a big one, this one.” Waugh said on Fox Sports.