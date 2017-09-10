Possible to host day-night Test in Perth: Cricket Australia Chief James Sutherland

The day-night Test format is becoming pretty popular with every passing day and the new Perth Stadium can become another Australian venue to host a pink ball Test according to Cricket Australia chief James Sutherland.

“The new Perth Stadium, when it comes on board … won’t have many of the effects of shadows on the ground that you would otherwise have at the WACA,” Sutherland told cricket.com.au. “So there is actually possibilities there of shifting that one into later evening, even just starting it an hour or two later. “That’s a possibility, but we haven’t thought about anything different for Melbourne and Sydney.”

Australia hosted the first ever day-night Test match at Adelaide against New Zealand that the hosts won by 3 wickets.

“I think it’s working well,” Sutherland said when asked whether there were plans to alter the format or timing of the JLT One-Day Cup. “There will always be debate about whether it should have a higher profile or be played at a different time of the year, but we’re pretty comfortable about it being played as a season opener. “And in this sort of structure (a round-robin event with two sudden-death finals) it replicates the tournament format that you see in a Champions Trophy or a World Cup. “We think that’s important.”

Apart from Australia and New Zealand, Pakistan, England, West Indies and South Africa have also had the experience of pink ball Test matches. India though haven’t played the format at the international circuit but they have hosted matches in the domestic arena.

