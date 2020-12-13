Pondicherry writes to BCCI, wants to host international matches

CAP has also offered to host teams from two zones in bio-secure four-star hotels and provide a safe environment in their six . first-class grounds, all of which are newly developed. (Photo Source: CAP)

Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) has written to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly requesting that the member unit be considered as one of the venue to hosts international games in the future.

Pondicherry was included in the BCCI fold two years ago after the Lodha Committee recommendations were adopted, allowing many new teams to take part in BCCI tournaments.

“CAP has built a beautiful stadium and we have six stadiums with floodlights. As we are hosting domestic games since last few years, we have requested BCCI to consider us to hosts international games or any World Cup games in future. It will help smaller venues to grow,” a CAP spokesperson said.

In the mail addressed to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, P Damodaran, who will represent CAP at the BCCI Annual general body meeting on December 24, expressed the same sentiment.

CAP had offered to host the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament in its entirety as they have “six good-quality grounds” in the city.

“We can offer six first-class grounds for this season. All are ready and can house two zonal teams in 4-star hotels for four to five months,” a CAP spokesperson had said earlier.

