Pondicherry T20 tournament temporarily suspended due to LG intervention

The Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP)-planned Pondicherry T20 league has been temporarily suspended after Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi termed the construction of the stadium in Thuthipet illegal.

The honourary secretary of CAP V Chandran on Saturday stated: “CAP is of the view that Lt Governor DR Kiran Bedi should not have issued a letter dated 12.11.2020 and viralled it through social media that has damaged CAP and land owners’ reputation without giving opportunity to neither of us to explain our factual position.”

Chandran, in his letter, termed it “regrettable” that Bedi has refused to support the “iconic cricket centre” that has eight full-sized cricket stadium with one international stadium built “without taking a single rupee (or) infrastructural subsidy from the BCCI.”

“It is highly regrettable to see the government agencies under Lt Governor refuse to support the iconic cricket centre, which is the face of Pondicherry and ordered to be demolished without proper trials.”

“…also disconnected water supply and power supply without notice. No support for Covid tests as well.”

Chandran alleged that the association has been “unfairly punished”.

