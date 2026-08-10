Pondicherry coach faces FIR after cricketer alleges he attacked players

Eight months after the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) under-19 coach, S Venkatraman, was allegedly attacked by three local cricketers, a Judicial Magistrate in Pondicherry directed the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the coach on a petition filed by one of the players.

In his complaint to the Sedarapet police regarding the incident that took place on December 8, 2025, at the CAP complex, Venkatraman named three local cricketers: Jayasundaram Karthikeyan (32), A Aravinddaraj (30) and S Santhosh Kumaran (28), all of whom have represented Pondicherry in Ranji Trophy matches.

A former CAP joint-secretary, Venkatraman claimed that the players attacked him, “insisting that I was the reason for their non-selection in the SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) squad.” He was subsequently hospitalised, suffering a head injury and shoulder fracture.