Pondicherry coach faces FIR after cricketer alleges he attacked players

Eight months after the Cricket Association of Pondicherry (CAP) under-19 coach, S Venkatraman, was allegedly attacked by three local cricketers, a Judicial Magistrate in Pondicherry directed the police to register a First Information Report (FIR) against the coach on a petition filed by one of the players.
In his complaint to the Sedarapet police regarding the incident that took place on December 8, 2025, at the CAP complex, Venkatraman named three local cricketers: Jayasundaram Karthikeyan (32), A Aravinddaraj (30) and S Santhosh Kumaran (28), all of whom have represented Pondicherry in Ranji Trophy matches.
A former CAP joint-secretary, Venkatraman claimed that the players attacked him, “insisting that I was the reason for their non-selection in the SMAT (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy) squad.” He was subsequently hospitalised, suffering a head injury and shoulder fracture.
While an FIR was registered against the players, Karthikeyan had filed a complaint against the coach on the same day of the incident. However, no action was taken.
Karthikeyan, who has represented Pondicherry in six matches across formats, alleged in his complaint that Venkatraman escalated the situation while he and others were training at the CAP’s indoor training facility.
“Venkatraman abused them and picked up a bat and attacked them. We committed no deliberate assault. The players sustained injuries and underwent a medical examination at a primary health centre,” Karthikeyan’s advocate, M Sabari Selvam, told The Indian Express.
“We filed a complaint with the Sedarapet SHO and SP (North) on the same day of the attack. The police only acted on the complaint they later received from Venkatraman.”
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Following months of inaction from the police, the 32-year-old Karthikeyan filed a petition with the Judicial Magistrate-IV of Pondicherry.
“The court direction was pronounced last month, and an FIR was registered against Venkatraman by the Sedarapet police last week. We have also lodged a formal complaint to the BCCI and the CAP, requesting an enquiry and immediate suspension of Venkatraman,” the advocate said.
Venkatraman could not be reached for a comment.
In April 2026, the cricketers were suspended from all cricketing activities by the CAP for their involvement in “a grave criminal case, including charges of attempt to murder and assault on Mr Venkataraman, CAP’s U19 coach.”
Over the years, Venkataraman has also served as the CAP joint-secretary (2019-22) and as a coach for a Pondicherry Premier League franchise. He also oversaw the Ranji Trophy team in Pondicherry’s last two matches earlier this year.
Lalith Kalidas is a Deputy Copy Editor with the sports team at The Indian Express (digital), where he specializes in cricket coverage.
Based on his profile and recent work, here are the key details about him:
Professional Background
Role: He works with the online sports desk, focusing primarily on the happenings in the cricket world, with a specific interest in India's domestic cricket circuit.
Expertise: He is known for data-driven stories and statistical analysis. He writes a weekly stats-based column titled 'Stats Corner'.
Experience: He has over five years of experience in sports journalism. Before joining The Indian Express in February 2024, he worked for Sportstar (part of The Hindu group).
Education: He holds a Bachelor of Journalism degree from Madras Christian College.
Sports Background: He is a former cricketer who represented Kerala in state-level tournaments, which often informs his technical analysis of the game.
Notable Recent Work & Beats
Series Coverage: He has been extensively covering the India vs. South Africa series (2024–2025), including tactical breakdowns of players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, and Abhishek Sharma.
Investigative Journalism: He recently authored a major investigative series for The Indian Express regarding the Cricket Association of Puducherry (CAP), exploring issues like "short-cuts" to the big leagues, dodgy records, and how a private firm took over the association.
Major Events: He was part of the team that covered the 2023 ODI World Cup held in India.
IPL Analysis: He provides in-depth coverage of the IPL auctions and the rise of uncapped players.
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