Jasprit Bumrah wins Polly Umrigar Award, Poonam Yadav best international cricketer

Jasprit Bumrah on Sunday received the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for his clinical performances in international cricket last year (2018-19 season). The pace spearhead was honoured during the BCCI Annual Awards held in Mumbai.
The world’s No. 1 ODI bowler made his Test debut during India’s tour of South Africa in January 2018 and hasn’t looked back since. He has also completed five-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, Australia, and West Indies, making him the first and only Asian bowler to achieve the feat.
Meanwhile, Arjuna awardee Poonam Yadav took home the best international cricketer award, the top prize in the women’s category.
Former India captains Krishnamachari Srikkanth and Anjum Chopra were presented with the Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award and the BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award for women respectively.
A member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, Srikkanth took on the fearsome West Indies fast bowlers and scored an attacking 38, the top individual score in the low-scoring final at the Lord’s. The former opener also has led the national team and post-retirement served as the chief selector. It was during his tenure that the World Cup-winning squad in 2011 was picked.
Anjum, on the other hand, is one of the finest batswomen and the first Indian to play 100 ODIs. In a career spanning 17 years, Anjum represented India in four 50-over World Cups and two T20 World Cup (played in one).
Full list:
Jasprit Bumrah — Polly Umrigar Award
Poonam Yadav — Best International Cricketer
Krishnamachari Srikkanth — Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award
Anjum Chopra — BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award
Mayank Agarwal — Best International Debut (Men)
Shafali Varma — Best International Debut (Women)
Dilip Doshi: BCCI Special Award
Cheteshwar Pujara: Dilip Sardesai Award (Highest runs in Test cricket 2018-19)
Jasprit Bumrah: Dilip Sardesai Award (Highest wicket in Test cricket 2018-19)
Smriti Mandhana: Highest runs in ODIs (Women) 2018-19
Jhulan Goswami: Highest wickets in ODIs (Women) 2018-19
Virendra Sharma: Best umpire in domestic circuit
Vidarbha Cricket Association: Best performance in BCCI domestic circuit of 2018-19 season
Shivam Dube: Lala Amarnath Award (Best all-rounder in Ranji Trophy 2018-19)
Nitish Rana: Lala Amarnath Award (Best all-rounder in domestic limited-overs competitions 2018-19)
Milind Kumar: Madhavrao Scindia Award (Highest runs in Ranji Trophy 2018-19)
Ashutosh Aman: Madhavrao Scindia Award (Highest wickets in Ranji Trophy 2018-19)
Manan Hingrajia: MA Chidambaram Trophy (Highest runs in U’23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2018-19)
Sidak Singh: MA Chidambaram Trophy (Highest wickets in U’23 Col CK Nayudu Trophy 2018-19)
Vathsal Govind: MA Chidambaram Trophy (Highest runs in U’19 Cooch Behar Trophy 2018-19)
Apurva Anand: MA Chidambaram Trophy (Highest wickets in U’19 Cooch Behar Trophy 2018-19)
Aryan Hooda: Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy (Highest runs in U’16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2018-19)
Abhishek Yadav: Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy (Highest wickets in U’16 Vijay Merchant Trophy 2018-19)
Deepti Sharma: Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy (Best Woman Cricketer senior domestic circuit 2018-19)
Shafali Verma: Jagmohan Dalmiya Trophy (Best Woman Cricketer junior domestic circuit 2018-19)
