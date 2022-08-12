MI Emirates announce squad ahead of the International League T20

Updated: August 12, 2022 5:32:21 pm
Ahead of the inaugural edition of the International League T20 in UAE, the Mumbai Indians-owned franchise MI Emirates declared a 14-member team. The team includes big names like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, and Nicholas Pooran.
Akash Ambani said, “I am delighted with our dynamic group of 14 players that will be part of our #Onefamily and represent ‘MI Emirates’. We are glad to have one of our key pillars, Kieron Pollard continues with MI Emirates. Joining us back are Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, and Nicholas Pooran. A very warm welcome to all players of MI Emirates.
The 𝗟𝗹𝗼𝗿𝗱, the 𝗟𝗲𝗴𝗲𝗻𝗱 & his 𝗟𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗰𝘆! @KieronPollard55 will don the iconic Blue and Gold in IL T20 💙
🗞️ Read more: https://t.co/RMiQOJfj9N#OneFamily #MIemirates @MIEmirates @EmiratesCricket pic.twitter.com/C1flVytrpI
— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) August 12, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
MI is known to strike a balance between experience and investing in young talent to unlock their true potential which will help us play the MI way. This is what fans expect from us and will drive the MI ethos forward”.
When it comes to records, Mumbai Indians is the most successful team in the IPL as they have won the title five times and also two Champions League T20 trophies.
MI Emirates Squad:
Subscriber Only Stories
Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, Imran Tahir, Samit Patel, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Bradley Wheal, Bas De Leede.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening
Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely statesPremium
Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering talePremium
Jamie Foxx's action-comedy is movie night material, but you could also just go to sleep
Latest News
MI Emirates announce squad ahead of the International League T20
Give these three yoga poses a try if you suffer from neck pain
Kerala MLA K T Jaleel calls PoK ‘Azad Kashmir’; comment against India’s sovereignty, says BJP
No end to CUET confusion, candidates show up at exam centre to find no exam taking place
Haryana Board HBSE declares Class 10th, 12th compartment result: Check how to download
Stalin urges Centre to get TN fishermen released from Sri Lanka
WazirX users eye other Indian cryptocurrency exchanges after ED probe
No glue of power, LoP post row shows MVA cracks widening, harder to paper over
Flashback Friday: Rashmika Mandanna to Ananya Panday, celebs who wowed with their impeccable style this week
Rajasthan woman ties rakhi to ailing leopard before handing over to officials, pic wins hearts online
Free bus travel for women an “economic revolution,” says Stalin
IIT Madras launches free GATE preparation portal through NPTEL; check details