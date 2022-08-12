MI Emirates announce squad ahead of the International League T20

Ahead of the inaugural edition of the International League T20 in UAE, the Mumbai Indians-owned franchise MI Emirates declared a 14-member team. The team includes big names like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, and Nicholas Pooran.

Akash Ambani said, “I am delighted with our dynamic group of 14 players that will be part of our #Onefamily and represent ‘MI Emirates’. We are glad to have one of our key pillars, Kieron Pollard continues with MI Emirates. Joining us back are Dwayne Bravo, Trent Boult, and Nicholas Pooran. A very warm welcome to all players of MI Emirates.

MI is known to strike a balance between experience and investing in young talent to unlock their true potential which will help us play the MI way. This is what fans expect from us and will drive the MI ethos forward”.

When it comes to records, Mumbai Indians is the most successful team in the IPL as they have won the title five times and also two Champions League T20 trophies.

MI Emirates Squad:

Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Andre Fletcher, Imran Tahir, Samit Patel, Will Smeed, Jordan Thompson, Najibullah Zadran, Zahir Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqui, Bradley Wheal, Bas De Leede.