Sale of IPL passes: Police ask DDCA officials to join probe

General view during Match 51 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, India, on May 8, 2026. (CREIMAS)

Days after arresting four men for allegedly selling complimentary IPL match passes and premium tickets to people involved in online live betting/satta operations inside stadiums, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has served notices to four Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) officials, asking them to join the probe on Thursday.

Investigators found that those arrested from outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi were selling complimentary passes for up to Rs 20,000 each and also selling premium tickets at a profit and then giving a cut to certain DDCA officials.

DCP (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said the accused were involved in black marketing IPL tickets across India and travelled by air to different cities where IPL matches were held. This operation, across states, has been happening for 10 years, The Indian Express understands.