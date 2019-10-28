Toggle Menu
PNG players celebrate T20I World Cup qualification in stadium’s terraces; Cricket fraternity congratulateshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/cricket/png-players-celebrate-t20i-world-cup-qualification-cricket-fraternity-congratulates-6091177/

PNG players celebrate T20I World Cup qualification in stadium’s terraces; Cricket fraternity congratulates

It was big news for the Papua New Guinea cricket team on Sunday as they qualified for their maiden T20I World Cup scheduled to take place next year.

Emotions spill over as PNG qualify for T20 World Cup. (Source: Screengrab)

It was big news for the Papua New Guinea cricket team on Sunday as they qualified for their maiden T20I World Cup scheduled to take place next year.

After PNG beat Kenya by 45-runs in Dubai, Netherlands could not beat Scotland in 12.3 overs of their chase, sending PNG into the premier event Down Under next year. PNG were 19 for six against Kenya after an early collapse at Dubai International Stadium but ended up thrashing the Africans by 45 runs on Sunday.

PNG then had a nervous wait for the result of the Netherlands’ game against Scotland, but they ultimately topped their group at the tournament due to a higher net run rate and qualify directly for Australia, their first World Cup in any format.

With videos of their celebration in the stadium’s terraces going viral, their Australian coach Joe Dawes said, “I am feeling a little emotional. It’s been a pretty big two years, for them to achieve this is pretty special. We are just going to enjoy the moment. For them to achieve this is a great thing for us and for the nation.”

Reacting to the news, cricketers congratulated the side and said:

Cricket was introduced into PNG in the early 1900s by British missionaries.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android