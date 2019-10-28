PNG players celebrate T20I World Cup qualification in stadium’s terraces; Cricket fraternity congratulates

It was big news for the Papua New Guinea cricket team on Sunday as they qualified for their maiden T20I World Cup scheduled to take place next year.

After PNG beat Kenya by 45-runs in Dubai, Netherlands could not beat Scotland in 12.3 overs of their chase, sending PNG into the premier event Down Under next year. PNG were 19 for six against Kenya after an early collapse at Dubai International Stadium but ended up thrashing the Africans by 45 runs on Sunday.

PNG then had a nervous wait for the result of the Netherlands’ game against Scotland, but they ultimately topped their group at the tournament due to a higher net run rate and qualify directly for Australia, their first World Cup in any format.

The moment PNG qualified for the #T20WorldCup! Look how much it means to them! pic.twitter.com/F2PM64vAcn — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) October 27, 2019

With videos of their celebration in the stadium’s terraces going viral, their Australian coach Joe Dawes said, “I am feeling a little emotional. It’s been a pretty big two years, for them to achieve this is pretty special. We are just going to enjoy the moment. For them to achieve this is a great thing for us and for the nation.”

Reacting to the news, cricketers congratulated the side and said:

Congratulations Papua New Guinea. So happy for you. May you continue to bring your flavour and sense of fun to our game. #T20WorldCup — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 28, 2019

So PNG qualifies for the T 20 World Cup!! It’s amazing to see the game expanding globally and will surely bring more young ones to play the great game. #PNG #thegameisricher — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) October 27, 2019

It’s not news that may be resonating with as many fans around the world as it should But the fact that Papua New Guinea have qualified for their first Men’s T20 World Cup in 2020 is one of modern crickets amazing feel good stories. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) October 27, 2019

Cricket was introduced into PNG in the early 1900s by British missionaries.