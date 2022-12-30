scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 30, 2022

PM Narendra Modi wishes good health to cricketer Rishabh Pant, pays tribute to Pele

The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Dehradun.

He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet, but is in a stable condition. (Sources : PTI/ AP)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday prayed for the good health of star cricketer Rishabh Pant, who has been injured in a road accident.

Pant suffered multiple injuries when his car hit a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway in the early hours of Friday. The 25-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who was going to his home in Roorkee, was rushed to a local hospital, from where he was referred to a hospital in Dehradun. He suffered injuries on his head, back and feet, but is in a stable condition.

“Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being,” Modi said in a tweet.

He also paid condolences to Brazilian legend Pele’s death on Twitter.

“The passing away of Pele leaves an irreplaceable void in the world of sports. A global football superstar, his popularity transcends boundaries. His outstanding sporting performances and success will keep inspiring the coming generations. Condolences to his family and fans. RIP,” the PM tweeted.

Edson Arantes do Nascimento, famously called Pelé, passed away aged 82 on Thursday night. He had been battling cancer for a while and recently, his health condition worsened during hospital stay to regulate his cancer medication.

First published on: 30-12-2022 at 17:53 IST
