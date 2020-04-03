PM Narendra Modi to speak to Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli via video call

(File Photo) (File Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday be speaking to India’s eminent cricket personalities, including BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, the iconic Sachin Tendulkar and current captain Virat Kohli, amid a national lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

All sporting activities are currently shut and it is still not clear when normalcy will resume. The much-anticipated Indian Premier League is among the big-ticket Indian events suspended till April 15.

When Ganguly was asked about the development, he told PTI, “Yes, I will be joining our Honourable via video call. But I cannot tell you what will be discussed.”

It was also learnt from sources that apart from Tendulkar and Kohli some other prominent sportspersons will also be joining the call as the continues reaching out to eminent figures from all walks of life amid the crisis.

The pandemic has caused more than 50 deaths in India. The global death toll has crossed 50,000.

