PM Modi lauds India’s victory in Australia, BCCI says thanks ‘for words of encouragement’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Indian men’s national cricket team for their victory against Australia in the recently concluded four-match Test series Down Under. Modi said that the team’s hard work and teamwork was an inspiration for the country and applauded Ajinkya Rahane’s men for never giving up and fighting till the last breath.

“This month, we got good news from the cricket pitch. After initial hiccups, the Indian team bounced back gloriously and won the series in Australia. Our team’s hard work and teamwork was inspiring,” said PM Modi during his radio show ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) thanked PM Modi for his appreciation and tweeted: “Thank you Shri @narendramodi ji for your appreciation and words of encouragement. #TeamIndia will do everything possible to keep the tricolour flying high. @imVkohli @ajinkyarahane88 @RaviShastriOfc @RishabhPant17 @Jaspritbumrah93 @ImRo45 @JayShah @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS.”

An injury-ravaged India registered their 21st away Test series win on Tuesday after breaching the ‘Fortress Gabba’ in the fourth match against Australia. The 3-wicket win in Brisbane also helped India win back-to-back Test series wins in Australia. This was India’s 84th away Test series.