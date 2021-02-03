‘Glad to see your affection towards India’: PM Narendra Modi to Kevin Pietersen

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, taking to social media, thanked former England captain Kevin Pietersen for his affection towards India on Wednesday.

After S. Jaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India, had tweeted a picture of a flight carrying India-made COVID-19 vaccines to Johannesburg on Monday, Pietersen lauded the nation’s efforts.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, the 40-year old wrote, “Indian generosity and kindness grows more and more every single day. The beloved country!”

Responding to Pietersen, PM Modi posted, “Glad to see your affection towards India. :) We believe that the world is our family and want to play our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19.”

Glad to see your affection towards India. :) We believe that the world is our family and want to play our role in strengthening the fight against COVID-19. https://t.co/zwpB3CNxLG — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 3, 2021

Meanwhile, former India cricketers like Sachin Tendulkar, Gautam Gambhir, Anil Kumble, and Ravi Shastri have joined Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and producer-director Karan Johar to support the government’s call on standing against “propaganda” regarding the ongoing farmers’ protest.

“India’s sovereignty cannot be compromised. External forces can be spectators but not participants. Indians know India and should decide for India. Let’s remain united as a nation. #IndiaTogether #IndiaAgainstPropaganda,” tweeted Sachin.

Team India captain Virat Kohli also voiced his opinion on the matter.

“Let us all stay united in this hour of disagreements. Farmers are an integral part of our country and I’m sure an amicable solution will be found between all parties to bring about peace and move forward together. #IndiaTogether,” he wrote.