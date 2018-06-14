PM Narendra Modi congratulates people of Afghanistan over historic first Test against India

Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan, right, performs stretching exercises with teammates during a training session ahead of one-off test match against India in Bangalore. (AP) Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan, right, performs stretching exercises with teammates during a training session ahead of one-off test match against India in Bangalore. (AP)

As Afghanistan get ready to face India in their historic first ever Test match on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter congratulated the people of the nation. In a tweet, PM Modi wrote, “I congratulate the people of Afghanistan as their cricket team plays their first international test match.” The Prime Minister further went on to give his best wishes to both the teams. “Glad that they have chosen to play the historic match with India. Best wishes to both teams,” he wrote.

PM Modi, who has been extremely vocal regarding the importance of sports in recent times, further went on to add that Test match will help in strengthening ties between the two nations. “May sports continue to bring our people closer and strengthen ties,” he wrote.

I congratulate the people of Afghanistan as their cricket team plays their first international test match. Glad that they have chosen to play the historic match with India. Best wishes to both teams! May sports continue to bring our people closer and strengthen ties. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) 14 June 2018

Union Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs, Rajyavardhan Rathore further went on to give his best wishes to both the teams in a tweet. “May the best team win! Delighted to be at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium where Afghanistan makes its debut in test cricket against India. Hope this game marks the beginning of a new inning for the people of Afghanistan and for our countries’ relationship,” he wrote on Twitter.

May the best team win! Delighted to be at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium where Afghanistan makes its debut in test cricket against India.

Hope this game marks the beginning of a new inning for the people of Afghanistan and for our countries’ relationship!#INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/MCviRYk5o7 — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) 14 June 2018

India, in the absence of skipper Virat Kohli, will be led by Ajinkya Rahane in the historic Test. Afghanistan will be led by Asghar Stanikzai, as they make their mark in the longest format. It will be the first international match that the side will play since clinching 2-0 win over Bangladesh in the T20I series in Dehradun.

India, on the other hand, played their last Test match against South Africa at Johannesburg, which India went on to win by 63 runs.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd