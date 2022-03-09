Now full freedom to plot such run-outs: Sehwag to Ashwin after MCC rule change

After the “Mankad” method was removed from the list under unfair play in new laws approved by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), Virender Sehwag tagged Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in a tweet and made a veiled reference to the infamous IPL 2019 incident when Ashwin had dismissed Jos Buttler by that method. In a strange twist of fate, Ashwin and Buttler will share the same locker room in the 2022 edition of the IPL when they play for the Rajasthan Royals.

Sehwag told Ashwin that now he had full freedom to plot such run-outs with Buttler as he tweeted,” Congratulations @ashwinravi99,great week this one. First becoming second-highest wicket-taker in Tests for India, and now this. Ab full freedom to plot such run-outs with Buttler.

Ek karna zaroor”

The “Mankad” dismissal involves a bowler choosing to whip off the bails when a non-striker steps out of the crease instead of completing his delivery to the batter on strike. Back in 2019, bowling the second last ball of the 13th over of the IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals, Ashwin had ran out Jos Buttler by clipping the bails at the non-striker’s end before he had bowled his delivery.

Ashwin, who was the captain of Kings XI Punjab appealed to the umpire after clipping the bails while bowling the penultimate ball of the 13th over. The decision went to the third umpire who deemed that Buttler was out. The Englishman had an animated discussion with Ashwin while the decision was taken upstairs by the umpire was visibly livid while walking back to the dugout.

@ashwinravi99 will forever be the guy who forced ICC/MCC to accept that the non striker is the one not playing by the rules. And of course saving Mankad’s name as well. Kudos 👍. Would love to see him in some panels which modifies rules from time to time. pic.twitter.com/1Ojy8bflGN — Chandhu Balachandran (@docBalaC) March 9, 2022

While legal, the dismissal, named after India bowler Vinoo Mankad who ran out Australia’s Bill Brown in similar fashion in 1947, has been considered against the spirit of the game.

The MCC said that although the wording of the law would remain the same, it would move from Law 41 (Unfair play) to Law 38 (Run out).