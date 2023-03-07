India vs Australia 4th Test tip-off XI: Mohammed Shami may come in for Mohammed Siraj, Ishan Kishan likely to make his debut

India vs Australia 4th Test tip-off XI: After losing the third Test against Australia by nine wickets in Indore, the Indian team management might make a couple of changes in their playing XI for the fourth and final Test of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting from Thursday.

On the other hand, it is highly unlikely that Australia will make any changes in their playing XI after their thumping win in Indore.

Indian Express argues for the inclusion of Mohammed Shami and Ishan Kishan in India’s playing XI in the Ahmedabad Test.

Shami comes in for Siraj

Mohammed Shami, who was rested for the second and third Test in Inodre, might come in for Mohammed Siraj in the fourth Test. Siraj, who has played in all three formats in the past year, might get a breather. Umesh Yadav, who was exceptional in the third Test, will likely retain his place in the XI. Shami, in the first two Tests, bagged seven wickets and will be raring to go after a much-deserving break.

Ishan Kishan for KS Bharat

KS Bharat, with the gloves, was good in all three Tests; although he did drop a couple of catches on rank turners, it is difficult to have a 100 per cent outing. But with the bat, KS Bharat has looked all at sea. In the second Test in Delhi, he did score a good cameo but apart from that, he has struggled. However, it would be hard on Bharat to judge him for his batting as most of the Indian batters have struggled.

On the other hand, Ishan Kishan might be a like-to-like replacement for Rishabh Pant. If there will be another rank-turner, then Ishan would be an ideal batter to come in and change the game’s scenario with his quickfire cameo. Ishan, who has played domestic cricket regularly for Jharkhand, has played on the turners.

No change for Australia; Smith to lead again

Australia have confirmed Steve Smith will again captain the Test side in their Border Gavaskar Trophy series-concluding a match in Ahmedabad.

Pat Cummins, who departed the tour following the second Test in Delhi last month, will remain in Sydney, where his mother Maria is ill with breast cancer and is in palliative care.

Smith, who has insisted his time as full-time captain of Australia is over, filled in with distinction in the third Test in Indore to lead the visitors to a rare win in India, keeping their hopes of levelling the series in Ahmedabad this week alive.

Predicted XIs

India XI: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma (c), Chesteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Axar Patel, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami

Australia XI: Usman Khwaja, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (c), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Alex Carey, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann

India vs Australia Squads

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat, Ishan Kishan, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat