Playing T20Is without captaincy won’t be an issue for Kohli: Ajit Agarkar

Former Team India pacer Ajit Agarkar feels that it won’t make any difference to Virat Kohli on returning to the Indian T20 team after a short break without the captaincy role.

Agarkar, while speaking to Star Sports show Gameplan, said, “I don’t think it will be any different to the batsman. I think one of the top things about Virat Kohli, even when he was captain was, that he didn’t let his form falter. His runs didn’t dry up with the extra pressure which was his greatness as a captain.

“So now that the pressure of being the captain is off, there might still be a role for him. Whether that’s to play a bit more aggressively or still bat the whole innings remains to be seen. I think that’s for the team management to decide but Virat Kohli’s runs are crucial for India. Every time he scores runs, India invariably end up winning. So, his form is crucial to India’s success as well.”

He also compared the roles of Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav and gave his opinion on who will be a better pick for the T20I. “Both are very good players as well as good strikers of the ball. I just feel Suryakumar Yadav is more versatile if you need him to bat a little bit higher or even if it’s at 5 or 6, he seems to have a bit more to his game or more all-round ability to his batting than Shreyas Iyer.

“Shreyas Iyer is a terrific player who can strike the ball well but at this point, if I had to pick one out of the two, it’ll have to be Suryakumar Yadav because he just seems in better form,” he said.