scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Playing Pakistan always a great challenge, says KL Rahul

Talking about Virat Kohli's form, the Indian vice-captain said, "We don’t really give much importance to comments. It doesn’t really affect a player, especially a world-class player like Virat will not be affected by what people are saying on the outside."

"We are all very excited as players. We always look forward to this India versus Pakistan clash. We don't play each other anywhere else but these big tournaments. It will be a good challenge for us to compete against a big team like Pakistan," said KL Rahul.

Ahead of a highly anticipated clash against arch-rivals Pakistan, KL Rahul in a press conference on Friday said that it’s a great challenge for the players to take on Pakistan and they always look forward to this match.

“We are all very excited as players. We always look forward to this India versus Pakistan clash. We don’t play each other anywhere else but these big tournaments. It will be a good challenge for us to compete against a big team like Pakistan. As we all know there is a huge history and rivalry between India and Pakistan as these games are always been high intensity. It’s a great opportunity for us to challenge ourselves,” said Rahul.

India last played Pakistan at the 2021 T20 World Cup and lost to them by 10 wickets. Talking about that defeat, Rahul said, “Yes obviously losing any game and in the World Cup hurts. It was the first game of the World Cup and we were all very excited. Every big team enters the tournament wanting to win and unfortunately that did not happen for us. We were outplayed by a very strong Pakistan team. We get an opportunity to play against them again and it’s a contest we are looking forward to. The match starts from zero … There might be a history of how many times the teams played against each other and won but it does not matter as the game only starts from zero.”

Talking about Virat Kohli’s form, the Indian vice-captain said, “We don’t really give much importance to comments. It doesn’t really affect a player, especially a world-class player like Virat will not be affected by what people are saying on the outside. He has had a little break and he is working on his game.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?Premium
Explained: Can a SEBI order from 2020 stop Adani from acquiring 29% of NDTV?

“When I was injured, I was watching him on TV. It didn’t feel like he looked out of form. I’m sure he’s hungry to win matches for the country. That’s what he has done throughout his career, ” Rahul added.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 09:42:53 pm
Next Story

When Pooja Hegde set two massive goals together — travel and style

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’

Premium
‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

‘Enough places of worship already’: Kerala HC on plea to convert building into mosque

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Second wind at 34: Sachin showed it's possible, up to Virat Kohli now

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Explained | Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk
In Pics: Oleksandr Usyk beats Anthony Joshua, keeps heavyweight belts
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 26: Latest News