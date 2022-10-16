scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 16, 2022

Players who test Covid positive will be allowed to play T20 World Cup matches

Teams will be permitted to make squad changes should a player return a positive report with the infected player then allowed to return to the squad upon returning a negative test, the report stated.

T20 World CupAccording to the report, ICC said that there will no mandatory testing during the tournament and no isolation period if a player gets Covid-19. In these cases, the onus will be on the team doctors "to assess whether it is appropriate" for players to compete if they contract the virus. (Twitter/ICC)

As the T20 World Cup gets underway, the ICC has confirmed that players who test positive to Covid-19 will be permitted to play the matches, according to a report by cricket.com.au.

According to the report, ICC said that there will no mandatory testing during the tournament and no isolation period if a player gets Covid-19. In these cases, the onus will be on the team doctors “to assess whether it is appropriate” for players to compete if they contract the virus.

Teams will be permitted to make squad changes should a player return a positive report with the infected player then allowed to return to the squad upon returning a negative test, the report stated.

Australia, which had enforced the strict restrictions when the pandemic was in full swing, will deal with the situation with a more soft approach this time around.

This will not be the first instance of a player being allowed to play a match even after testing Covid positive as the women’s cricket final between Australia and India in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in August saw Australia all-rounder Tahlia McGrath getting the nod to play the gold-medal match despite returning a Covid-positive test earlier in the day. She sat away from her team-mates with a mask on, awaiting her turn to bat, and when Australia fielded, she bowled two overs and waved away team-mates rushing to celebrate after she took the catch of Shafali Verma.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dominance and its discontentsPremium
Dominance and its discontents
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC NormsPremium
Justice Chandrachud’s Sunday Profile: DYC Norms
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...Premium
Two lives in Kerala ‘human sacrifice’: One left trail of tear...
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...Premium
Post-pandemic skew: Surge in premium car sales, but lower-price segment s...

After Australa’s nine-run win, though, the distancing norms were forgotten in the frenzy of the team’s celebration.

First published on: 16-10-2022 at 07:18:55 pm
Next Story

What is China’s ‘Wolf Warrior’ Diplomacy?

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: Different moods of all 16 team captains before the T20 World Cup kicks off
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Oct 16: Latest News