Players moved to NSW after Covid-19 outbreak in South Australia

In light of the state border closures following a Covid outbreak in South Australia, Cricket Australia (CA) asked the Australian players to travel to Sydney on Tuesday as a proactive measure. Players from Western Australia, Tasmania and Queensland, who are part of Australia’s limited-overs squads for the series against India, were travelling to Sydney today to begin their preparations.

“Players and staff from Western Australia, Tasmania and Queensland who are part of the Australian men’s Dettol One-Day International and Dettol Twenty20 International squads are travelling

to Sydney today to commence their preparation for both series,” stated a CA press release.

CA also explained the decision, saying: “This decision was made after players returning from the Marsh Sheffield Shield hub in South Australia after the last round were subject to changes in border conditions by the aforementioned state governments.”

Test captain Tim Paine, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head and Cameron Green were among those airlifted to New South Wales, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.com.

Three ODIs and three T20Is will be played in Sydney and Canberra, with the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) hosting the first ODI, the series opener, on November 27.

At the same time, CA spoke about remaining “committed” to hosting the first Test in Adelaide as per schedule. This is regardless of the fact that there’s a recent Covid-19 outbreak in certain clusters in South Australia, with the state recording five new cases on Tuesday. As per the figures given by the Government of South Australia on their website, the latest additions have taken the number of active cases in the state to 34. The day-night Test at the Adelaide Oval starts from December 17.

Situation being monitored

“CA continues to monitor the situation in South Australia but remains committed to hosting the first Vodafone Test against India at the Adelaide Oval,” stated the press release, while mentioning the actions taken following the outbreak, forcing state border closures.

Coming back to Sydney, according to the New South Wales government, four new cases have been detected “in the 24 hours leading up to 8pm 16th of Nov”. Sydney is the capital of the New South Wales state.

The Indian team players, along with the Aussies who participated in the Indian Premier League (IPL), are serving their 14-day quarantine in Sydney at the moment, but they are training in their bio-bubbles. Apart from two ODIs and two T20Is, the SCG will play host to the third Test from January 7 as well.

Melbourne, Victoria’s capital and the venue for the Boxing Day Test, is pretty safe at the moment, Covid-wise. The Victoria State Government posted on their website: “As of 17 November 2020, no new cases have been diagnosed since yesterday… This is the eighteenth consecutive day with no new cases.”

Queensland, Brisbane’s capital, has recorded one new case in the last 24 hours, according to the Queensland Government. The fourth Test will be played in Brisbane from January 15.

What is forcing Cricket Australia to act swiftly

Why is Adelaide a concern?

Over the last two days, 19 active cases of coronavirus have been recorded in South Australia. This is an outbreak because on November 1, Australia had recorded zero local cases of Covid-19 for the first time in almost five months. South Australia’s capital is Adelaide.

Adelaide is a Sheffield Shield hub this season. From November 8-11, it hosted three matches – NSW versus Tasmania, Queensland versus South Australia and Victoria versus Western Australia (WA). All the players who played in those matches were asked to self-isolate after returning to their respective states.

Why is NSW safer?

Australian players and staff from WA, Tasmania and Queensland, who will feature in the series against India, were airlifted into Sydney in light of the state border closures. Sydney will host the ODI series opener on November 27, which is a reason why CA has chosen the NSW capital. The Indian team is quarantining — and training — there. So are the Aussies, who played in the IPL.

The Covid situation in NSW is better, with the state government claiming just, four new cases were detected “in the 24 hours leading up to 8pm 16th of Nov”.

