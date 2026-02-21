‘Players were mentally shattered’: Bangladesh assistant coach hits out at former sports advisor

Bangladesh assistant coach Salahuddin also hit out at the former Sports Advisor, Asif Nazrul, for misrepresenting facts and shifting his position regarding the national team's participation. (X)

Two members of the Bangladesh squad were left mentally shattered after their exclusion from the ICC T20 World Cup, claimed Bangladesh’s assistant coach Mohammad Salahuddin.

He also hit out at the former Sports Advisor, Asif Nazrul, for misrepresenting facts and shifting his position regarding the national team’s participation. Salahuddin added that it was extremely difficult for the players to come to terms with their exclusion from the tournament.

During the whole fiasco, Nazrul, who served under Bangladesh’s former interim leader Muhammad Yunus, had initially maintained that the decision not to travel to India due to security concerns was taken by the government.