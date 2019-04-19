Toggle Menu
Players’ families not allowed to travel with Pakistan team during World Cup

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday rejected a suggestion from national team captain Sarfaraz Ahmed to have players' families travelling with them during the World Cup in England.

Pakistan’s Sarfaraz Ahmed holds his child while taking selfie with his teammates. (Source: AP)

“Yes there was a suggestion from the captain and players that they should be allowed to have their wives and children with them in England during the World Cup but the board has not allowed this,” an official source in the board said.

He said instead permission had been granted to the players that their wives and children could be with them during the ODI series against England but they would have to leave before the World Cup.

The source said the board wanted the players to be totally focussed on cricket during the World Cup.

“This decision has been taken by the team management,” he said.

Sarfaraz, in an interview to a television channel, made it clear he was in favour of allowing players to have their families with them, especially on long tours.

“The World Cup and our tour of England is a long one. I believe that even cricketing wise it helps a player relax if his family is with him,” the Pakistan skipper said.

“When a player returns to his room after a day’s tensions and pressure it helps to have your family. A player wants to relax and unwind after a hard day. In Pakistan, we can go out with our friends and relatives to relax but we can’t get that atmosphere abroad.

“So I think if you have your wife and children you can focus on them and spend time with them and this helps you relax mentally for the next day as well,” he said.

Another source said this time the board and team management had also decided to restrict the use of social media network for the players during the World Cup.

