‘Play him like a medium pacer’: Rahul Dravid’s advice to help Tatenda Taibu counter Anil Kumble

Following Kevin Pietersen’s revelation about how Rahul Dravid sent him a two-page essay which helped the England batsman tackle spin bowling a lot better, former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu has also come up with a similar tale about Dravid.

Taibu, in a reply to Pietersen’s tweet, said Dravid’s advice, given to him after a drinks break during a day’s play, helped him play Anil Kumble better.

“When Anil Kumble got me out 3 out of 4 times in my first 2 tests in India. I got advice from Dravid,(after match drinks) to play him like a slow medium pace bowler but WITH bat in front of the pads while still playing late. And mostly importantly watching the ball very closely. It can be learnt fairly easy. It’s just getting the timing of looking to come forward on the front foot without committing and WATCHING the ball as opposed to looking at the ball,” Taibu tweeted.

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen had on Saturday shared an email sent by Rahul Dravid on how to play spin better.