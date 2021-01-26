scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Must Read

‘Play him like a medium pacer’: Rahul Dravid’s advice to help Tatenda Taibu counter Anil Kumble

Rahul Dravid had advised Tatenda Taibu after a drinks break during a match on how to bat against Anil Kumble.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: January 26, 2021 5:16:24 pm
Tatenda Taibu in action against India (File Photo/AFP)

Following Kevin Pietersen’s revelation about how Rahul Dravid sent him a two-page essay which helped the England batsman tackle spin bowling a lot better, former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu has also come up with a similar tale about Dravid.

Taibu, in a reply to Pietersen’s tweet, said Dravid’s advice, given to him after a drinks break during a day’s play, helped him play Anil Kumble better.

“When Anil Kumble got me out 3 out of 4 times in my first 2 tests in India. I got advice from Dravid,(after match drinks) to play him like a slow medium pace bowler but WITH bat in front of the pads while still playing late. And mostly importantly watching the ball very closely. It can be learnt fairly easy. It’s just getting the timing of looking to come forward on the front foot without committing and WATCHING the ball as opposed to looking at the ball,” Taibu tweeted.

“It can be learnt fairly easy. It’s just getting the timing of looking to come forward on the front foot without committing and WATCHING the ball as opposed to looking at the ball,” he added.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen had on Saturday shared an email sent by Rahul Dravid on how to play spin better.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Team India’s matchwinners given hero’s welcome on return to country
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Jan 26: Latest News