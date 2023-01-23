scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

‘Play Ashton Agar alosngside Nathan Lyon’: Darren Lehmann’s formula of winning Border-Gavaskar series in India

Former Australia coach feels finger spinners will play a bigger role in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Test series, starting from February 9.

Australia's Ashton Agar fields off his own bowling to South Africa during the fifth day of their cricket test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Listen to this article
‘Play Ashton Agar alosngside Nathan Lyon’: Darren Lehmann’s formula of winning Border-Gavaskar series in India
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Former Australian men’s coach Darren Lehmann feels Ashton Agar must be given a preference over leg-spinner Mitch Swepson to partner Nathan Lyon in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar series, starting from February 9.

Agar only has five Test caps to his name and went wicket-less during Australia’s most recent Test match against South Africa in Sydney, but Lehmann expects conditions on the sub-continent to suit the 29-year-old.

“Having been there, I’m probably more inclined to play finger spinners,” Lehmann told SENQ Breakfast.

“Having said that, Shane Warne, even though his record wasn’t as good over there, last time (we won) he was the leg spinner (alongside) three quicks. It’s not all that bad playing a leg spinner there…

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: The nuts and bolts of a Union Budget
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Madhav Chavan at Idea Exchange: ‘Curriculum is getting tougher…beca...
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Indian Railways AI module brings hope of shorter waiting lists for tickets
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...
Express Investigation – Part 1: PM Awaas is for rural poor but in West Be...

“I can’t believe there was talk of him (Swepson) not going, talk about balance of the side, if you get to pick 18 players, you want a pretty balanced squad.

“Most of the time we only take 15 over there. They’ve got the extra spinners, there’s plenty of options, there’s no tour game, so they’ll work out the best option to win over there I’m sure.

“It does look like a pretty good squad. If it suits to play the leg spinner as the second spinner, then good on him.”

Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Lehmann, who has coached Australia for five years, explained the importance of finger spinners in India.

It just gets through the air quicker and some spin and some don’t. The leg spinners sometimes spin it too much, if that makes sense… (for finger spinners) some skid on and you get beaten on the inside and you get an LBW.

“That’s probably why they’re looking at a finger spinner. We certainly did that four years ago and Steve O’Keefe bowled India out basically on his own in one of the last Test matches to win there, that’s why I’d be looking at someone like an Agar, bat a little bit, bowl as that second spinner.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-01-2023 at 10:16 IST
Next Story

Javed Akhtar files appeal against court summons over RSS remarks

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

In Pics: India and Sri Lanka players arrive at Rajkot to play 3rd T20I
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Jan 23: Latest News
close