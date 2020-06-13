Planning to buy a piece of land to grow food grains only for poor and needy: Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has been active in making the people aware about the Covid-19 threat. (Source: Screengrab) Harbhajan Singh has been active in making the people aware about the Covid-19 threat. (Source: Screengrab)

Senior Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has revealed that he is planning to buy a large piece of land in his hometown Jalandhar, Punjab and will grow food grains only for the poor and needy people in society. The legendary off-spinner said that the Covid-19 pandemic has made him think of those who need help.

Harbhajan Singh shared his thought at Aaj Tak’s Salaam Cricket event on Saturday, where he along with his former CSK teammate Suresh Raina were present.

“I would like to thank Covid-19 pandemic to make me realise that I can help others. It has awakened my humanity. So I have planned to buy some agricultural land to grow food grains for the poor in our society,” he said.

“The food will go to temples, to the needy people and that is what will give me more satisfaction rather than just running around and making money. That’s not the only thing that we are here for. Helping each other is the key, going forward. I have learnt that being simple and receiving love from you family is the most important thing,” he said. The 39-year-old had also shared his plan with R Ashwin during an Instagram Live last week.

Harbhajan’s Team India and the CSK teammate Suresh Raina also said that the lockdown has given players time to heal their injuries and work on their basics.

Speaking on his contributions to relief efforts, the left-hander said, “As an Indian, I thought to help my countrymen with whatever I could. When we won the 2011 World Cup, it was the people who prayed for us. So it is our time to give them back.”

Raina contributed a sum of Rs 52 lakh (31 lakh to PM- Cares Fund and 21 Lakh to UP CM’s Disaster Relief Fund) a couple of months back when the first phase of lockdown was announced in March.

