‘We can plan batter’: Ashwin bats for more afternoon T20Is in India to combat dew

Ashwin said on such dewy evenings India bowlers could be prone to unfair scrutiny as he hoped the forthcoming T20 World Cup's Indian leg would not stick out as sore thumb.

google-preferred-btn
R Ashwin batted for more afternoon T20Is to be held in India to combat dewy conditions. (CREIMAS)R Ashwin batted for more afternoon T20Is to be held in India to combat dewy conditions. (CREIMAS)

Spin legend R Ashwin has urged India to take note of the drastic effects that dew continues to have on bowlers during evening T20I games in the country. The former India off-spinner urged that in such conditions, the hosts could plan better and schedule afternoon contests that will reinstate parity between bat and ball.

Ashwin’s comments came on the back of India’s emphatic win in Raipur in the second T20I against New Zealand, where over 400 runs were scored in under 36 overs. Chasing a daunting 209-run target, India romped home in only 15.2 overs as the bowlers progressively struggled to contol the wet ball during the game.

“The games can be played in the afternoon. Teams like New Zealand will not bother because they dont have many bowlers and they know that in such conditions nothing can be done. But in teams like India, if a player has not done well in two games and comes and bowls in such conditions in the third game and goes for runs, his career will be over. It is unfair to play in such conditions.

ALSO READ | ‘It could be Ishan Kishan who will play in Thiruvananthapuram’: Sanju Samson under pressure to keep spot, says former opener

“How will you fight such conditions as a bowler? We can plan better. If there is dew, at least play in the day. Or choose different venues. Other countries have a record of conditions, how the wicket will react, par scores etc for every ground. We must also have such records,” Ashwin said on ‘Ash ki Baat’.

Ashwin said on such dewy evenings even Indian bowlers could be prone to unfair scrutiny as he hoped the forthcoming T20 World Cup’s Indian leg would not stick out as sore thumb.

“I really hope that the India leg matches of the T20 World Cup are not affected by dew. If it is, skill will go out of the window. I sincerely hope there is a little more due diligence on the dew factor in these venues. Once it comes in, you are dependent on the toss a lot. I don’t want to see a multination World Cup that will be dictated to a certain degree by dew. Skill should be at the fore,” remarked Ashwin.

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Sports
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC U-19 World Cup: All-rounder RS Ambrish realising father's unfulfilled cricketing dream
Ambrish
Tata Steel Chess: 2nd defeat in row for Gukesh; Praggnanandhaa’s winless streak continues
World Champion Gukesh Dommaraju reacts after resigning against Nodirbek Abdusattorov in round 6 of the Tata Steel Chess tournament in Wijk aan Zee. (Screengrabs via Chessbase India)
WPL 2026: Clinical Delhi Capitals snap Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s perfect start with 7-wicket win
Delhi Capitals registered their third win in WPL 2026, beat table-toppers RCB by 7 wickets. (PHOTO: CREIMAS FOR WPL)

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Indianexpress

Advertisement
PHOTOS
India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
Advertisement
Best of Express
Bangladesh out of ICC T20 WC, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
Before Jaish commander was killed, police had to save civilians he was holding hostage
kathua encounter
'Palash Muchhal was caught red-handed with another woman in bed,' claims Vidnyan Mane; lawyer says 'no evidence'
Palash Muchhal
Brooklyn Beckham's wedding DJ says Victoria's dance with son made everyone 'awkward'
Brooklyn Beckham
Korean woman takes her kids to Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat to show what ‘real work’ looks like: ‘Trying Indian life’
Korean kids Mumbai’s Dhobi Ghat
Indian woman shares video of restaurant staff cleaning vomit with hands in Tokyo: ‘This mindset keeps Japan clean’
restaurant staff cleaning vomit in Japan
ICC T20 World Cup: Bangladesh thrown out, Pakistan PM to take a call whether to send team
ICC replaced Bangladesh by Scotland for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (PHOTO: AP)
ICC U-19 World Cup: All-rounder RS Ambrish realising father's unfulfilled cricketing dream
Ambrish
Carney’s manifesto for our times
Carney
‘The antibiotic pipeline is running dangerously dry’: An Expert Explains threat of antimicrobial resistance
anti microbial resistance/antibiotic.
'I was thinking of leaving everything and going to Switzerland': Badshah opens up about his hidden love for watchmaking
badshah loves his greubel
Too big to hop? New research revisits how prehistoric kangaroos moved
A key focus of the study was the fourth metatarsal, a long bone in the foot that is essential for hopping in modern kangaroos. (Image: Unsplash)
Advertisement
Jan 24: Latest News