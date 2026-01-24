‘We can plan batter’: Ashwin bats for more afternoon T20Is in India to combat dew

Spin legend R Ashwin has urged India to take note of the drastic effects that dew continues to have on bowlers during evening T20I games in the country. The former India off-spinner urged that in such conditions, the hosts could plan better and schedule afternoon contests that will reinstate parity between bat and ball.

Ashwin’s comments came on the back of India’s emphatic win in Raipur in the second T20I against New Zealand, where over 400 runs were scored in under 36 overs. Chasing a daunting 209-run target, India romped home in only 15.2 overs as the bowlers progressively struggled to contol the wet ball during the game.