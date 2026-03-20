Piyush Chawla says Shivam Dube has big role to play for CSK in IPL 2026: ‘…has done that for India’

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Shivam Dube’s growth has been quite rapid both with the bat and ball. In the recently concluded T20I World Cup, Dube managed to score 235 runs from nine games at an average of 39.17 and a strike rate of 169.06 and picked up five wickets. Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla observed the change in approach Dube has made in his rise. He said the southpaw now takes his time initially, knowing well he can turn around in the later part of the innings.
“Now he has that confidence. When he walks into the middle, he takes his time because he knows that he can cover it up in a couple of overs. That’s what belief does to you as a player,” the former India spinner said, speaking on Star Sports.
“He has done that for India. Now, in the IPL, CSK are also expecting him to do the same. So he has a big role to play now because when you talk about the middle overs, CSK will definitely be looking at Shivam Dube to go out there and play those crucial knocks,” he added.
Even representing CSK, Dube has played some blistering innings and played his part when the franchise won the title in 2023. “I spent a bit of time with Dube at RCB. It’s absolutely fantastic to see him shine like this at CSK. He never really broke free at RCB changing room. Was quite a shy guy. Worked very hard, asked a lot of questions. He did a bit of learning there. But he never really felt comfortable,” said former South African cricketer Ab De Villiers during the 2024 IPL season.
“Dube talks about feeling free at CSK. That is the magic recipe that MSD (Dhoni), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Stephen Fleming have set up over there. They just make it work every single time, every single season with new players coming through that feel free with new players coming through.”
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