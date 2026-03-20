Piyush Chawla says Shivam Dube has big role to play for CSK in IPL 2026: ‘…has done that for India’

Shivam Dube’s growth has been quite rapid both with the bat and ball. In the recently concluded T20I World Cup, Dube managed to score 235 runs from nine games at an average of 39.17 and a strike rate of 169.06 and picked up five wickets. Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla observed the change in approach Dube has made in his rise. He said the southpaw now takes his time initially, knowing well he can turn around in the later part of the innings.

“Now he has that confidence. When he walks into the middle, he takes his time because he knows that he can cover it up in a couple of overs. That’s what belief does to you as a player,” the former India spinner said, speaking on Star Sports.