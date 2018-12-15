India vs Australia: Perth’s new Optus Stadium’s quintessentially WACA moment

Before the game started, the Fox Television anchor posed a rhetoric question to the crowd: “Aren’t we enjoying, Optus?” There was reluctant scattered applause, expectedly so, as it was Optus Stadium’s leap into the unknown, the first morning of the first Test on this ground, when they were just finding their way through the mazy expanse of the stadium, let alone judge the experience after a quantifiable period of time.

But as the day unravelled, by the time they filed out of the turnstiles and walked through the imposing Matagrup Bridge and past the old WACA stadium, they might have been gripped by deja vu. The setting, backdrop and the feel might have been distinctly unfamiliar, even suffocating — Optus had neither the intimacy of a compact stadium nor the torching heat of the WACA, or the dread the acronym carried, but there was a WACA-ness about how the game played out, how it left them gasping and bemused.

It was what Allan Border used to call “hell of a WACA day”, where the cricket was engrossing, where wickets tumbled and runs racked, where the strip was as fickle as the Indian bowling, sometime benign, sometimes devilish, littered with moments of sheer brilliance and bizarre in equal measure. It’s what WACA used to habitually deliver, and it was, more grandly, the thrill of watching cricket on a lively surface. From the jazz concert of Adelaide, it was a head-banging heavy metal show in Perth.

The bizarre first. Hanuma Vihari, before this match had bowled a little over 200 overs in 66 first-class games, which reveals the nature of his bowling, a part-timer. He was first summoned in the 35th over, to necessitate a change of ends for the fast bowlers, and he was duly punished for his loopy, delicious off-breaks, before he was given a more serious go after 14 overs. Marcus Harris, on 70, would have drooled at the opportunity, and thrust back seeing the shortness of the delivery. Only that it climbed sharply at him, untowardly, brushing his glove on its way to slip.

It was a quintessentially WACA moment — to mock at the hypothesis and suppositions. The paradox couldn’t have been more glaring: on a strip considered to ally with the seamers, and India duly packed in a quartet, it was a part-time off-spinner who bowled the most unplayable delivery, made the ball spit back awkwardly, from a Curtly Ambrose-like length, of the day.

Duly, Fox TV ran an old footage of a more gifted part-timer Mark Waugh picking up two wickets at the WACA, among them no less a gritty player than Graham Gooch. Vihari stood speechless, flummoxed perhaps by his own delivery. But it didn’t quite matter how the wicket came, for it was that dicey a point in the match, with Australia despite losing Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja, still navigating safely. Then it was abruptly 134/3 and before long 148/4, thanks toVirat Kohli’s incandescence at slips.

Eye-catching effort

Let’s strip the catch down to the bones. Kohli, as several experts believe, is not a natural slips-man, with his tendency to go hard at the ball and not waiting for it to land on his palms. He takes a few forward steps, like how the dazzlers prowling the point and backward point do, and then freezes in his stride. This enables him to fling either side of his body, but the momentum is so much on his front-foot that he finds it difficult to arch back and cling onto thick edges over his head, or hurtling towards him at pace.

He was similarly off-balance when Peter Handscomb’s edge flew off his bat. Kohli was late in judging, but the ball went wide (and not finer) to his right that he had just enough time to make the adjustments. His athleticism and sheer desperation took care of the rest, as he arched back and latched onto the catch, with one-hand and air-borne, which made the act look more spectacular than it actually was. A side-on frame would furnish a better idea, the ball was well past his body, so he had to stretch every sinew of his shoulder and elbow to pluck it. It was his athleticism and elasticity that stood out more than anticipation. It was like how a spider would entrap it’s prey, waiting for the last moment to stick its fins out.

To compensate for the profligacy of Indian seamers in the first session, India needed such bursts of intermittent brilliance and good fortune to come back into the game, which swung by sessions within sessions, making it an enthralling spectacle. The first hour was all runs, the second was all about lack of runs. The post-lunch period began with a flurry of boundaries, before Jasprit Bumrah exploded, getting trampolining pace and movement both ways, bringing Indian back into the match. He might have inflicted psychological wounds on Khawaja, whose technique and mind he toyed with.

It was as gruelling as it was comical. In one over, he beat him thrice, took his edge once, in the next he rapped him on the fingers, and induced an inside edge onto his pads. Khawaja eventually perished to Umesh Yadav, but it was Bumrah who had left him a nervous wreck. It was Bumrah, with his pace, direction and intelligence that inspired and then retrieved the day for India. Gradually, the off-kilter Ishant too rekindled his rhythm, gathered pace and bowled with a hitherto inconspicuous incisiveness. Then Travis Head and Shaun Marsh hung around, suggesting an Australian turnaround, but in the space of 19 runs both were dismissed, and the match was pegged back into a delicate balance.

Eventually Tim Paine and Pat Cummins carried them safely into the twilight, but not after tenuous moments — the last ball of Bumrah, which scuttled along the ground and Cummins saved only by the slenderest of edges. Before that, Bumrah’s lifter had Paine looking to play one way and the ball shearing away the other, still climbing after he was beaten and eventually flying over Rishabh Pant. “Jeez, just like that at the WACA,” screeched Adam Gilchrist in the commentary.

Thus, the WACA-volatility seemed to have been carried over to Optus by the Fremantle Doctor, which though had to be content whirling around the stadium rather than inside it. Finally, there was rippling applause when the players walked back towards the dressing room, and by the end of it, the Fox TV anchor might have got the answer to the rhetorical question. They definitely missed the WACA, but not the WACA-ness.