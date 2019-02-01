Pitbull set to enthrall fans at PSL opening ceremony

American rapper Pitbull will enthrall the cricket fans with his performance at the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super Super League (PSL), which will take place on February 14 at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Grammy winner confirmed his participation on Twitter by sharing a picture of him and other starts who will perform at the ceremony. Marcia Barrett, Aima Baig, Shuja Haider, Fawad Khan and Junoon are the other stars who will perform at the curtain-raiser event.

Join yours truly in Dubai on February 14 for the @thePSLt20 Opening Ceremony performance ?? See you there! #KHELDEEWANOKA pic.twitter.com/r5HT6c9dZd — Pitbull (@pitbull) 31 January 2019

The season four of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will start on February 14 and will continue till March 17. Defending champions Islamabad United will take on Lahore Qalandars in the opening encounter of the T20 league.

For the first time, the league games will be held in Pakistan, with the first match being played in Karachi. Karachi Kings will take on Peshawar Zalmi on March 7. The first Eliminator will be played in Lahore, while the second Qualifier, the second Eliminator and the final of the tournament will be played in Karachi.

AB de Villiers, the marquee signing of Lahore Qalandars, will also travel to Pakistan. Lahore will be clashing against Islamabad United and Multan Sultans and the South Africa will extend his stay in Pakistan if the team progresses into the next round.