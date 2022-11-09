scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 09, 2022

Pioneer of Indian women’s cricket, Mahendra Kumar Sharma is no more

Mahendra Kumar Sharma was also instrumental in Indian women playing their first-ever Test in 1976 in Bengaluru.

While the BCCI took over the running of women's cricket in 2006, it was under the charge of Sharma that India hosted their first Women's World Cup in 1978.

Mahendra Kumar Sharma, who played a pioneering role in the development of women’s cricket in India in the 1970s, has died in Pune after battling age-related problems.

He breathed his last on Tuesday. He was 74. Former India captain Shubhangi Kulkarni confirmed the death of Sharma, who was a founding secretary of Women’s Cricket Association of India (WCAI) for its first five years.

“His contribution to women’s cricket is immense. He registered WCAI when he was in his 20s and within a couple of years the first international match was organized in the country in 1975 when Australia toured here,” Kulkarni told PTI. “Soon after India toured Australia and New Zealand. It was phenomenal what he was able to achieve in five-six years. At times he had to ask his father for funds to run the association and sometimes borrowed as well.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

He was the happiest man when women’s cricket finally came into BCCI umbrella in 2006.” Sharma is one of the main reason behind the existence of women’s cricket as it was he who had registered WCAI under the Societies Act in Lucknow in 1973.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-November 9, 2022: Why you should read ‘Justice D Y Chandrachud’ ...
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdomPremium
What makes ants the cliffhangers of insect kingdom
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...Premium
Justice DY Chandrachud: ‘When I emphasise individual dignity, I equ...
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...Premium
Kumbakonam to US auction house: How TN police cracked a 50-year-old idol ...

While the BCCI took over the running of women’s cricket in 2006, it was under the charge of Sharma that India hosted their first Women’s World Cup in 1978. India later hosted another edition in 1997 when England faced Australia in the final at the Eden Gardens. Sharma was also instrumental in Indian women playing their first-ever Test in 1976 in Bengaluru.

First published on: 09-11-2022 at 11:34:05 pm
Next Story

HC refuses to withdraw prosecution against BJP MLA, says prosecutor puppet in govt’s hand

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Pak vs NZ
Pakistan roll over New Zealand to reach T20 World Cup final
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Nov 09: Latest News