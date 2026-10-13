Pink ball should’ve been used for 1st South Africa vs Australia Test: Pollock

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The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) new rule of allowing a pink ball to be used for daytime Test matches should’ve been implemented in the ongoing first Test between South Africa and Australia, former all-rounder Shaun Pollock has said. The former South Africa captain said that the measure would’ve helped minimise the playing toss that has been lost in the Test to bad light.
While the match in Kingsmeade has extended to a fifth day and could be set for a dramatic conclusion if there is no interruption from the weather, only 221 of the alloted 270 overs could be bowled across the first three days of the match. At the start of Day 5, South Africa resume on 102/4 with Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder in the middle, needing 319 to win. Australia are in control, which is a remarkable turnaround considering the collapse they suffered on Day 1.
“I am not saying for one moment that we should have used the pink ball and played a day-night game,” Pollock told Fox Sports. “I just believed we should have used the pink ball for the day game. It is not irrelevant because if you use the red ball, all of a sudden you cannot play Test cricket past bad light time, but if you use the pink one, you can,” he said.
Pollock was also interested to see which ball — red or pink — the teams would be interested to bowl with when the stakes are high. “If this was a final or a game where you had to win to enter the World Test Championship final and it was 1-all in the series, and Australia was playing South Africa and you tell them, ‘Let’s use the pink ball because we are going to lose 100 overs to bad light’ do you think they would agree or not agree?” said Pollock.
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