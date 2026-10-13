Pink ball should’ve been used for 1st South Africa vs Australia Test: Pollock

While the match in Kingsmeade has extended to a fifth day and could be set for a dramatic conclusion if there is no interruption from the weather, only 221 of the alloted 270 overs could be bowled across the first three days of the match. (AP Photo)

The International Cricket Council’s (ICC) new rule of allowing a pink ball to be used for daytime Test matches should’ve been implemented in the ongoing first Test between South Africa and Australia, former all-rounder Shaun Pollock has said. The former South Africa captain said that the measure would’ve helped minimise the playing toss that has been lost in the Test to bad light.

While the match in Kingsmeade has extended to a fifth day and could be set for a dramatic conclusion if there is no interruption from the weather, only 221 of the alloted 270 overs could be bowled across the first three days of the match. At the start of Day 5, South Africa resume on 102/4 with Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder in the middle, needing 319 to win. Australia are in control, which is a remarkable turnaround considering the collapse they suffered on Day 1.