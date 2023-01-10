Picking playing XI after toss: Albie Morkel feels SA20’s new playing conditions are ‘good for the game’

One of the innovations for SA20, South Africa’s new T20 League, allows captains to select the playing XI after the toss. Former fast bowler Albie Morkel believes the rule will help captains make tactical changes.

“It gives you an opportunity to look at the combinations that the other team goes with,” Morkel said during a media interaction.

“Many times before the game you can’t predict the eleven you’re up against. It’s always a guessing game, you’re not sure. This allows you to make that tactical change in your lineup. Left-hander, right-hander, spin bowler or whatever, it gives the captain a quick opportunity to visit the plans. I think it’s good especially if there’s rain just after the toss as well.”

Naming the playing XI after the toss is not the only rule change.

There has been an amendment to the free-hit rule. A bowled dismissal can’t lead to byes if the ball ricochets off the stumps.

No room for India-Pakistan T20 drama then, like when Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik took three runs when the ball ricocheted off the stumps after a free-hit delivery in the World T20 game.

Additionally, to promote ‘positive and attacking fielding’, no runs can be taken off an intentional attempt to run out the batter if a direct hit deflects off the stumps.

Morkel though concedes that these aren’t massive changes, “Always felt those free runs could take the play out of the fielding side if you make mistakes like that. Also on the free hit. Tactically, it’s not going to make a big difference. I think the players understand it, they’ve been doing it anyway (going for direct hits). But this time there’s just going to be a lot more freedom, knowing there’s not going to be any free runs.”

Unconventional playing conditions introduced are increasingly becoming part of contemporary franchise cricket with leagues such as Big Bash in Australia being at the forefront.

With these innovations, organisers will hope the SA20 will remain one of the more popular leagues.

“We’ve tried to launch a T20 league in South Africa for some time now but that’s not been successful,” Morkel said. “With the help of some of the biggest franchises around the world, we’re here.”

The six franchises of the league are all owned by six Indian Premier League franchise owners. Morkel, who was part of Chennai Super Kings as a player in the inception years of IPL, has joined hands with the four-time winners’ umbrella team in SA20 as a coach.

The league adds to the already claustrophobic cricket calendar.

As a result, Morkel shared that even in the 11th hour of the competition, his side is ‘still waiting for a couple of guys to join in.

“The preparation period has been a little bit short,” he said. “I don’t think it’s possible for the guys to play all the cricket anymore. So, they’ll have to pick and choose (between franchise-bilaterals and formats).”