PHOTOS: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Rahul Dravid attend Sanju Samson’s wedding reception

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan attended the wedding reception of India cricketer Sanju Samson on Saturday at Girideepam Convention Centre, Nalanchira, Trivandrum. Samson tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Charulatha, earlier in the day. The youngster had announced his relationship with Charu in September earlier this year and it was later confirmed that the couple will be tying the knot in December.

Apart from Vijayan, legendary Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid also attended the reception. Samson has trained under Dravid, who currently holds the position of India A coach. The two had also earlier met each other when Dravid was a player, and later mentor, of the Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals.

The Kerala batsman isn’t involved with the team in Ranji Trophy competition at this stage and it was considered this would be an opportune time. The 24-year-old is expected to play Kerala’s next match of the season against Punjab that begins next week. The former college mates got married in a simple ceremony at a resort in Kovalam, near Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday morning. The couple have known each other since their graduation at the Mar Ivanios College. Charu at present is studying for her post-graduation.

“There were just 30 of us from both the families and it was a very simple function. We are very happy that we have got the blessings of both the families,” Samson was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Samson isn’t part of the national team setup. In June, he was dropped from the India A team that was to tour England for the tri-series for failing the yo-yo test. In July, Samson cleared the fitness test with a mark of 17.3 and made his comeback to India A squad for the quadrangular series between India A, India B, Australia A, and South Africa A played in Bengaluru.