PHOTOS: MS Dhoni sports fashionable ‘V-Hawk’ hairstyle

MS Dhoni got a new hairstyle ahead of India’s Test series against England. (Source: Madowothair Instagram) MS Dhoni got a new hairstyle ahead of India’s Test series against England. (Source: Madowothair Instagram)

MS Dhoni might be 37 but he has the enthusiasm of experimenting with his hair like a young man. In his 14-year long career, Dhoni has fashioned different kinds of hairstyles. Dhoni yet again brought his hair game on as his latest haircut fetched a lot of praise from his fans.

With India set to play England in the five-match Test series, the former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from the format in 2014, has a long break away from cricket. The 37-year old is seen using his free time to spend with his family, playing football for charity and changing his look.

Dhoni, who recently returned to India, after the culmination of limited-overs series against England, switched back to his old ‘V Hawk’ haircut. A Mumbai-based hair salon posted the former captain’s photos on their Instagram account.

Earlier, the wicketkeeper-batsman got a ‘special’ haircut from teammate Hardik Pandya on his 37th birthday. “Special day calls for a special haircut. Here’s my birthday gift for the one and only Mahi. This stunt is performed by an expert, don’t try this at home,” Pandya said.

Dhoni recently received criticism for his slow scoring rate in the 3-match ODI series against England. His performances in the England tour was not up to his high standards and faced criticism from fans. There were also speculations that he would retire from limited overs during the series but coach Ravi Shastri dismissed the talk.

