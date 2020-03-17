Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Photos: Glenn Maxwell’s ‘Indian engagement’ with girlfriend Vini Raman

Glenn Maxwell wore a kurta on his 'Indian engagement' with girlfriend Vini Raman on Saturday in Melbourne, a month after announcing the news on social media.

Updated: March 17, 2020 1:51:52 pm
Glenn Maxwell during his ‘Indian engagement’ with Vani Raman

Vini Raman, who is a Melbounre based pharmacist, took to Instagram to share pictures fromt heir engagement and said that she gave the cricketer a teaser of what their wedding is going to be like.

“Last night we celebrated our Indian engagement and I gave @gmaxi_32 a little teaser of what the wedding will be like. Shout out to both of our incredible families & all our friends who came to celebrate with us on such short notice – we are so grateful to be surrounded by some pretty amazing people,” Vini Raman wrote on Instagram. “Still can’t believe I’m lucky enough to have @gmaxi_32 + an amazing second family who have been so welcoming,” she added.

The 31-year old announced his engagement to Raman in February with an Instagram picture with her and a ring emoji as the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

💍

A post shared by Glenn Maxwell (@gmaxi_32) on Feb 26, 2020 at 2:40am PST

The two reportedly met in 2017 and Raman also accopanied Maxwell to the Australian Cricket Awards in 2019.

