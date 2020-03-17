Photos: Glenn Maxwell’s ‘Indian engagement’ with girlfriend Vini Raman

Glenn Maxwell during his ‘Indian engagement’ with Vani Raman Glenn Maxwell during his ‘Indian engagement’ with Vani Raman

Star Australian batsman Glenn Maxwell wore a kurta on his ‘Indian engagement’ with girlfriend Vini Raman on Saturday in Melbourne, a month after announcing the news on social media.

Vini Raman, who is a Melbounre based pharmacist, took to Instagram to share pictures fromt heir engagement and said that she gave the cricketer a teaser of what their wedding is going to be like.

“Last night we celebrated our Indian engagement and I gave @gmaxi_32 a little teaser of what the wedding will be like. Shout out to both of our incredible families & all our friends who came to celebrate with us on such short notice – we are so grateful to be surrounded by some pretty amazing people,” Vini Raman wrote on Instagram. “Still can’t believe I’m lucky enough to have @gmaxi_32 + an amazing second family who have been so welcoming,” she added.

The 31-year old announced his engagement to Raman in February with an Instagram picture with her and a ring emoji as the caption.

The two reportedly met in 2017 and Raman also accopanied Maxwell to the Australian Cricket Awards in 2019.

