Peter Siddle called up for MCG Test; Marnus Labuschagne included in India ODIs

Peter Siddle has been added to Australia’s squad for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand as bowling cover following the injury to Josh Hazelwood.

The Australians had a comfortable win in the series-opening day-night Test at Perth on the weekend, despite Hazlewood’s absence from the attack for most of the match, and can clinch the three-match series with a victory in Melbourne.

Regular Test spinner Nathan Lyon, meanwhile, has missed out on a spot in Australia’s 14-man one-day international squad for a three-game series next month in India. Chief selector Trevor Hohns says the limited-overs squad was picked with the aim of extending the form from the unbeaten Twenty20 series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

“Adam Zampa and his growing combination with (Ashton) Agar is something the selectors want to see more of, while Nathan Lyon remains in the one-day squad selection frame,” Hohns said. “The performance of our white-ball squads has been strong, and we are hoping to build the momentum towards the T20 World Cup at home (next year) and ultimately build towards the 2023 ICC World Cup in India.”

Marnus Labuschagne has been included in the ODI squad on the back of his exceptional form batting at No. 3 in the test squad and his one-day form for Queensland in first-class cricket.

Assistant coach Andrew McDonald will lead the team in India on Jan. 14, 17 and 19, while Justin Langer remains in Australia.

Australia squad for India tour: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Ashton Turner, David Warner, Adam Zampa

